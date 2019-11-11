Update (12:30 p.m. EST / 9:30 a.m. PST): Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to participate in New York City’s Veterans Day Parade, speaking to a crowd of protesters and supporters on Monday morning.

Below are several excerpts from his speech:

“This nation is forever in your debt, and we thank you all. You are the reason our hearts swell with pride, our foes tremble with fear, and our nation thrives in freedom. … “Thanks to American warriors, al-Baghdadi is dead. His second in charge is dead. We have our eyes on No. 3. His reign of terror is over, and our enemies are running very, very scared … “Those who threaten our people don’t stand a chance against the righteous might of the American military … “The men and women who have donned our nation’s uniforms are the bravest, toughest, strongest and most virtuous warriors ever to walk on Earth … “You left your families and fought in faraway lands. You came face-to-face with evil and you did not back down. You returned home from war and you never forgot your friends who didn’t return, including prisoners of war and those missing in action.”

Trump also recognized veterans who served in World War II and the Vietnam War. For exclusive footage from New York City’s 100th Veterans Day Parade as well as the anti-war protests taking place, see the posts below by Truthdig photojournalist Michael Nigro.

*****

As President Donald Trump kicks off the 100th New York City Veterans Day Parade, anti-war and anti-Trump veterans are staging a non-violent act of civil disobedience. Truthdig correspondent Michael Nigro is embedded with the protest and reporting on some of the veterans’ individual stories of why they resist.

CBS News reports:

President Trump is speaking at the New York City Veterans Day Parade on Monday, returning to his home city and state to mark the holiday. Mr. Trump and the first lady will also be laying a wreath in Madison Square Park. The address comes days after a court determined the president must donate $2 million to charitable causes including veterans groups, after Trump Foundation funds from a January 2016 fundraiser for veterans were allegedly used for political purposes.

Trump is expected to speak in Madison Square Park at 10:35 a.m. EST, at which time Nigro will be live streaming from the event, footage which can be found in the Facebook embed below.