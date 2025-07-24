Last week, 252 Venezuelan nationals returned to their home country after spending months in El Salvador’s infamous CECOT, being deprived of their most basic human rights. Their return was the result of months of struggle waged by family members as well as the Venezuelan government, which reached an agreement with El Salvador that included the release of 10 U.S. citizens from Venezuelan custody.

The men, who had been held in migrant detention centers in the United States, were unilaterally sent to El Salvador on March 15 after the Trump administration implemented the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, declaring that members of the Tren de Aragua gang were members of a foreign terrorist organization and an invading force. The Venezuelans that were sent to El Salvador were cast as members of Tren de Aragua, yet media reports revealed that 75% of those detained did not have criminal records, and family members testified that many were detained because of having tattoos, including one person with an autism awareness tattoo.

On July 18, the Venezuelan citizens were received by their relatives, as well as by Venezuelan Secretary of the Interior Diosdado Cabello, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez and Jorge Rodríguez, president of the National Assembly.

Tarek William Saab, attorney general of Venezuela, described the release of the Venezuelans as: “A glorious return, a historic repatriation and liberation of the 252 Venezuelans brutally kidnapped in one of the worst prisons on the planet.” He highlighted that, for several months, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, together with the Public Ministry, coordinated actions inside and outside El Salvador for the freedom of the Venezuelan citizens.

Venezuelan migrants report alleged torture in El Salvador

According to Saab, 123 documented complaints were collected from those repatriated. They claimed they were victims of the unlawful deprivation of liberty because they were detained in a third country without being subject to a formal accusation and without the option of presenting themselves to a court. Due process violations also included interrogations without legal assistance and prohibition of contact with family members.

But most seriously, Saab denounced that the detainees suffered systematic torture that included daily beatings by guards and isolation in a cell known as “La Isla” (The Island), with no ventilation or sunlight. According to accounts, it was common for detainees to be forced to remain on their knees for several hours on rough floors under exposure to intense artificial light.

In addition, they were given rotting food and undrinkable water that caused severe gastric diseases. They reported that they did not receive medical attention.

One of the most controversial accusations made by the prosecutor is that most of the detainees were sexually abused by the guards. Saab further stated that the torture and mistreatment was concealed during the few visits made by the Red Cross and U.S. congressmen. During those inspections, custodians allegedly forced detainees to engage in sports or recreational activities so the visitors would not witness the crimes being committed inside the prison.

Those who did not comply with these orders were beaten and shot with pellets. Saab classified these actions as crimes against humanity and reported that the Venezuelans who returned are being attended by specialized doctors, psychologists and psychiatrists. According to reports, the detainees present serious physical and psychological injuries, including suicidal ideations due to the torture they faced.

Saab accused Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele of ordering these acts and claimed that he had full knowledge of the crimes committed in CECOT.

Venezuela opens investigation into Bukele

Bukele claimed on X that the Venezuelan government was satisfied with the exchange agreement. However, he argued criticisms were raised only after they “realized that they were left without hostages” from the U.S., referring to the U.S. citizens with military backgrounds detained in Venezuela for involvement in plots to destabilize the government that were exchanged in the deal.

According to the Venezuelan government, based on reports from the repatriated nationals, criminal acts were committed during their detention in San Salvador, sparking outrage from Venezuela and around the world.

The attorney general announced an investigation against the Salvadoran president.

Based on the collected testimonies by the Public Prosecutor’s Office on the ill-treatment and torture that detainees were victims of in CECOT, the attorney general announced the start of an investigation against the Salvadoran president.

The prosecutor explained that Venezuela can initiate this investigation based on the “legal status” given by the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment; the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance; and the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

He also announced that El Salvador’s minister of justice and public security, Héctor Gustavo Villatoro, and the vice minister and general director of penal centers, Osiris Luna Meza, will be investigated. Saab requested the support of the international community, including the International Criminal Court, the U.N. Human Rights Council and corresponding organizations to also denounce the crimes committed in CECOT.

Repatriation of Venezuelans continues

Through a national radio and television network on July 21, President Nicolas Maduro announced that during the first quarter of 2025, the Venezuelan government coordinated 47 flights to bring nationals from the United States to Venezuela, so that 8,743 migrants who were in ICE jails returned to their country, including children and pregnant women.

Maduro said that the “Return to the Homeland” mission will provide psychological and economic support to Venezuelans who have returned to the country.

The national TV channel also featured the testimonies of several young people who said they had been arrested and accused of having links with the criminal group Tren de Aragua because of their tattoos, without any other type of evidence.