Switzerland, a nation that thrives on ambiguity, was a natural to host this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, an earnest spectacle that is also satire. Since 1956, the nonpolitical cringe-fest has encouraged European unity with melody, humor and sequins, evolving over the decades into the mirror image of a conflicted, chaotic and strangely cohesive continent.

However, the ESC slogan, “United By Music,” felt like wishful thinking this year. As Europe recalibrates in a world reordered by Donald Trump’s return to the White House, it is less united than at any time since the end of the Cold War. Longstanding assumptions about security and trade no longer hold, and Brussels is struggling to find a common voice as nations like Hungary and Slovakia lean into Trumpism and most of the populations of Germany, Spain, France and Italy view the American president as a destabilizing force.

The non-European Union member state of Switzerland faces an especially bewildering moment of reckoning. In Bern, politicians are debating how to navigate the shifting ground. When the Trump administration unveiled a punitive tariff rate of 31% — far higher than the 20% facing the EU — an audible gasp resounded through Switzerland. After Eric Trump said on X, “The first to negotiate will win,” a small flurry of one-way diplomatic courtship in Bern, Geneva and Washington ensued, punctuated by Switzerland’s president Karin Keller-Sutter and Guy Parmelin, head of the Department of Foreign Affairs, wrapping boxes of chocolate on their way to talks with Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent and trade representative Jamieson Greer.

The Swiss officials returned from the meeting beaming: Switzerland, they announced, had been ushered into an inner circle of “priority” trade partners. Keller-Suter and Parmelin belong to the conservative majority in the government. They set the tone in foreign policy and stubbornly ignore the critical voices in parliament who want Switzerland to adopt the EU strategy of imposing counter-tariffs. True, joining forces with neighbor states is not exactly a tradition in Switzerland. For decades, the country focused on developing its global network of banks, insurance companies and wealth management firms. By not being formally allied with its strong neighbors, it profited twice over by doing business with countries under sanction by Brussels.

The country is much better at making money than at making war.

Apart from that, the country managed to establish a sizable pharmaceutical industry, with market leaders Roche and Novartis. The pharmaceutical companies are the main cause for the trade deficit with the U.S., and yet their products were exempt from the threatened tariffs from the outset, prompting them to announce major investments in the U.S. The pharmaceutical CEOs’ satisfaction, however, is likely short-lived, given Trump’s most recent announcement of his intention to lower drug prices in the U.S. Decision-makers can be observed running from one corner of the playing field to the other, all at the point of Trump’s finger.

While managers across Europe are eager to allay the fears of a trade war, the continents’ citizens worry about the erosion of the transatlantic alliance and the possibility of an actual war. A majority of Europeans see Russia as an adversary and no longer perceive the U.S. as a reliable partner. Switzerland, which for decades has benefited from NATO without formally joining it, has at best been able to refer to its role as a mediator in international conflicts. In terms of military power, it is particularly ill-equipped.

Neutrality is no longer the refuge it once was, and Switzerland is increasingly frowned upon by its neighbors for not making enough of an effort to maintain peace and prosperity on the continent. After Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden have joined NATO, the military spending of the Baltic states and Poland skyrocketed. Joining NATO is out of the question for most Swiss, especially now that the alliance appears to be deeply divided. But carrying on as before is no longer an option.

A majority of the Swiss population wants to increase government spending on defense — but nobody seems to know how. The recent purchase of American F-35 fighter jets has prompted an awkward national conversation. What does a landlocked, alpine nation intend to do with supersonic jets? Switzerland, notably, does have a sizable weapon industry, exporting mostly to European countries like Germany, but it is prohibited by law to export weapons to countries where there is an armed conflict, or even a threat of armed conflict.

Switzerland thus does not export weapons to Ukraine and does not allow for countries that have purchased weapons from Switzerland, to transfer them to Ukraine. This has invited loudening accusations of moral evasiveness. Swiss politicians have been wrestling with a guilty conscience and the legal possibilities of allowing the transfer of weapons to warring parties in certain cases, despite Switzerland’s neutrality. So far, however, all proposals have failed. As politicians grapple with these new realities, the Swiss army has been ensnared in a series of scandals, suggesting the country is much better at making money than at making war.

Switzerland should return to older traditions of peacebuilding and bolstering international law.

For all its differences with EU member states, Switzerland’s internal debates are comparable to those of its neighbor states. Increase defense spending — yes, but how? Secure trade routes — yes, but at what expense? And similar to the rest of Europe, the country’s far right party, the SVP, is benefitting from an overall rise in fear and insecurity, just like the AfD in Germany, the Front National in France, the Fratelli d’Italia in Italy and all the others.

“The return of power politics is a major challenge, especially for a small country like Switzerland,” says Fabian Molina, member of the Social Democrats and National Councilor who sits on the Commissions for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. “It is high time for Switzerland to forge closer contractual ties with Europe and actively support the EU’s efforts to preserve the rules-based order.” Molina argues that, instead of following its usual path of neutrality and profit maximization, Switzerland should return to older traditions of peacebuilding and bolstering international law, even at the expense of its relations with Washington.

But if Switzerland retains idealistic voices for building a better world, it is also preparing for the worst. This is reflected not only in growing defense budgets, but also in the distribution of an updated Cold War-era fallout shelter protocol titled, “Behavior in Crisis and War: A Guide for the Public.” It instructs the public how to prepare for a possible nuclear war by storing a week’s worth of water, rice, pasta and a battery-powered radio. It focuses on the only way Switzerland could react to major war on the continent: Hiding in the vast bunker system created in the 1960s, which by law guarantees every resident a spot.