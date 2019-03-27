UK Lawmakers Prepare to Vote on Alternatives to Brexit Deal

LONDON — British lawmakers are preparing to vote on alternatives for leaving the European Union on Wednesday, seeking to end an impasse following the overwhelming defeat of the deal negotiated by Prime Minister Theresa May.

The House of Commons is scheduled to debate the various alternatives, after which lawmakers will be asked to vote for all of the options they could accept. The most popular ideas will move to a second vote on Monday in hopes of finding one option that can command a majority.

The debate comes two days after lawmakers took control of the parliamentary agenda away from the government amid concern May was unwilling to compromise. May has said she will consider the outcome of the “indicative votes,” though she has refused to be bound by the result.

The government still hopes to bring May’s unpopular divorce deal back to the House of Commons. House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom told the BBC that there is a “real possibility” the agreement will be considered on Thursday or Friday.

“We’re completely determined to make sure that we can get enough support to bring it back,” she said, adding that May’s deal is the only way to guarantee Britain leaves the EU.

Some opponents say they may now vote for the deal amid fears parliamentary deadlock will lead to Brexit being delayed or abandoned.

Brexit supporter Jacob Rees-Mogg says May’s deal is still a bad one, but “the risk is, if I don’t back it, we don’t leave the EU at all.”

“I don’t begin to pretend this is a good deal or this is a good choice. I think that we should have been leaving at 11 o’clock on Friday,” he told the BBC. “I think we have got to the point where legally leaving is better than not leaving at all. Half a loaf is better than no bread.”