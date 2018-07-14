Subscribe

Truthdig: Expert Reporting, Current News, Provocative Columnists

Disclaimer: Please read.

Follow us

Truthdig: Expert Reporting, Current News, Provocative Columnists

Welcome

Turtle Researcher’s Award Rescinded Over Racy Student Photos

comments

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A scientists’ group has rescinded an award to a turtle researcher who included pictures of scantily clad female students doing field research in his speech at a New York conference.

The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reports longtime Brazilian turtle researcher Dick Vogt showed the racy slides Thursday during the Joint Meeting of Ichthyologists and Herpetologists in Rochester. Some slides were so risque that conference organizers added blue boxes to cover parts of the women’s bodies.

Conference attendees complained on Twitter that the slides were sexist and exploitative. The uproar prompted the Herpetologists’ League to rescind Vogt’s award for distinguished herpetologist on Friday.

The directors of the American Society of Ichthyologists and Herpetologists tweeted that they “regretted” Vogt’s presentation.

The newspaper says Vogt has declined to comment.

The Associated Press
In this article:
comments
More in

Now you can personalize your Truthdig experience. To bookmark your favorite articles, please create a user profile.

Personalize your Truthdig experience. Choose authors to follow, bookmark your favorite articles and more.
Your Truthdig, your way. Access your favorite authors, articles and more.
or
or

A password will be e-mailed to you.

Statements and opinions expressed in articles and comments are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.