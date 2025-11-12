Truthdig is honored to receive six 2025 EPPY Awards from Editor & Publisher magazine, including five wins in the category for sites with fewer than 1 million unique visitors.

Jeb Lund won Best News/Political Column for his pieces “Death of a Nation,” “Resistance Is Mobile,” “When Nobody Comes to Fix the Bridge” and “Sleepwalking in a Snitch State.” Lund’s cutting commentary exposes systemic failures and highlights hypocrisy using humor, history and a sense of the absurd.

Stefano Schirato won for Best Photojournalism on a Website for his photo essay “Caravans of Faith and Memory.” Schirato’s work documents the annual Romani pilgrimage to Saintes-Maries-de-la-Mer, France, where thousands gather every May to honor St. Sara the Black. In 23 powerful images, Schirato captured the traditions and resilience of Romani culture during an emotional religious observance.

Truthdig won for Best Overall Website Design and Best Homepage Design for truthdig.com.

The Truthdig team of Sharon Romeo, creative director; Pablo Ortega, marketing manager; and animators Andrew Clippingdale and Myke Allen won Best Promotional/Marketing Campaign for Truthdig’s year-end campaign, “Stay the Course.” Anchored by the animated video “Keep Your Eyes on the Road, Truthdiggers,” the campaign blended storytelling with calls to action, encouraging audiences to stay vigilant during uncertain times, and to find hope together.

Truthdig also took second place for Best Online-Only News Website.

E&P said the Eppy’s “celebrate outstanding achievement in digital journalism,” and honor professional, collegiate and nonprofit media organizations from around the world.