For the second year in a row, Truthdig is a finalist for 17 awards at the Southern California Journalism Awards, presented by the Los Angeles Press Club. The nominations, including one for Best Website, span an array of categories that highlights the range of our journalism. The winners will be announced in June. 

Our nominations: 

FILM CRITICISM

Siddhant Adlakha

PRINT/ONLINE

Stephen Rohde, “Record Number of Journalists Killed in Gaza

OBITUARY/IN APPRECIATION

Ed Rampell, “Remembering Norma Barzman, Last of the Hollywood Blacklistees

ANIMATION/MOVING GRAPHIC  

Andrew Clippingdale, Myke Allen, Sharon Romeo, “Keep your eyes on the road, Truthdiggers

INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING  

Justin Nobel, “Hell’s Kitchen: Radioactive Gas Is Quietly Seeping Into New York City

GENERAL NEWS 

Dawn Paley, “Inside Mexico’s Controversial ‘Trans-Isthmus Corridor’ Megaproject

CULTURE NEWS, Events

Matt Broomfield, Robin Fleming, “Balochistan Finds Its Voice

INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING, Entertainment or Business Related 

Justin Nobel, “Hell’s Kitchen: Radioactive Gas Is Quietly Seeping Into New York City

IMMIGRATION REPORTING

Madeleine Wattenbarger, “Waiting in Limbo at Mexico’s Southern Border

HARD NEWS FEATURE, General News

Justin Nobel, “Hell’s Kitchen: Radioactive Gas is Quietly Seeping into New York City

SOFT NEWS FEATURE, General News

Madeleine Wattenbarger, “Waiting in Limbo at Mexico’s Southern Border

LIFESTYLE FEATURE

Steffie Nelson, “Preparing to Meet Your Maker, Plus Cake: The Life of a Death Cafe

THEATER/PERFORMING ARTS FEATURE

Beatrice M. Spadacini, “Italy Turns to Theatre To Address Male Violence Against Women

COLUMNIST, Politics

Kamin Mohammadi

COLUMNIST, Current Events

Jim Knipfel

POLITICAL COMMENTARY, Local

Erin Aubry Kaplan, “Erin Aubry Kaplan on Local Politics

WEBSITE, NEWS ORGANIZATION EXCLUSIVE TO THE INTERNET

Truthdig Staff

