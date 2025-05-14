Truthdig Nominated for 17 Awards by the L.A. Press ClubThe nominations, including for Best Website, are for work published in 2024.
For the second year in a row, Truthdig is a finalist for 17 awards at the Southern California Journalism Awards, presented by the Los Angeles Press Club. The nominations, including one for Best Website, span an array of categories that highlights the range of our journalism. The winners will be announced in June.
Our nominations:
FILM CRITICISM
PRINT/ONLINE
Stephen Rohde, “Record Number of Journalists Killed in Gaza”
OBITUARY/IN APPRECIATION
Ed Rampell, “Remembering Norma Barzman, Last of the Hollywood Blacklistees”
ANIMATION/MOVING GRAPHIC
Andrew Clippingdale, Myke Allen, Sharon Romeo, “Keep your eyes on the road, Truthdiggers”
INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING
Justin Nobel, “Hell’s Kitchen: Radioactive Gas Is Quietly Seeping Into New York City”
GENERAL NEWS
Dawn Paley, “Inside Mexico’s Controversial ‘Trans-Isthmus Corridor’ Megaproject”
CULTURE NEWS, Events
Matt Broomfield, Robin Fleming, “Balochistan Finds Its Voice”
INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING, Entertainment or Business Related
Justin Nobel, “Hell’s Kitchen: Radioactive Gas Is Quietly Seeping Into New York City”
IMMIGRATION REPORTING
Madeleine Wattenbarger, “Waiting in Limbo at Mexico’s Southern Border”
HARD NEWS FEATURE, General News
Justin Nobel, “Hell’s Kitchen: Radioactive Gas is Quietly Seeping into New York City”
SOFT NEWS FEATURE, General News
Madeleine Wattenbarger, “Waiting in Limbo at Mexico’s Southern Border”
LIFESTYLE FEATURE
Steffie Nelson, “Preparing to Meet Your Maker, Plus Cake: The Life of a Death Cafe”
THEATER/PERFORMING ARTS FEATURE
Beatrice M. Spadacini, “Italy Turns to Theatre To Address Male Violence Against Women”
COLUMNIST, Politics
COLUMNIST, Current Events
POLITICAL COMMENTARY, Local
Erin Aubry Kaplan, “Erin Aubry Kaplan on Local Politics”
