Truthdig Nominated for 15 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards
Truthdig contributors received 15 nominations for the 2019 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards sponsored by the Los Angeles Press Club. Journalists from press clubs across the nation selected the finalists.
Truthdig’s Elaine Margolin and Peter Richardson, whose book reviews can be read by clicking on their names, were both nominated for their work as a book critics, while Carrie Rickey and Noor Al-Sibai were nominated for the film and television criticism respectively.
Longtime contributor Allen Barra received four nominations for his book and art criticism, as well as for the pieces “The Trickster King and the Erudite Literalist” and “‘Mulholland Drive’ Is David Lynch’s ‘Ulysses.’”
Truthdig’s Foreign Editor Natasha Hakimi Zapata was nominated for her work as a book critic as well as for the piece “Lawrence Ferlinghetti Is Still Revolutionary at Age 100,” which appears in both the Multimedia Package and Celebrity Feature categories.
Other Truthdig pieces that received nominations include a Q&A with Peter Richardson about his biography of Carey McWilliams, as well as David Matorin’s firsthand account and analysis of the politically themed 2019 Venice Biennale and Jordan Riefe’s commentary on groundbreaking photography by Kwame Brathwaite.
The 12th annual National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award winners will be announced Dec. 1 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.
