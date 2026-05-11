Truthdig Named Finalist for 18 Southern California Journalism AwardsThe nominations recognize work published in 2025 across a wide range of subjects and formats, reflecting Truthdig’s continued commitment to independent journalism.
The Los Angeles Press Club has named Truthdig a finalist in 18 categories for the Southern California Journalism Awards, with nominations spanning a broad range of reporting, criticism, visual storytelling and more.
We are honored by the recognition and grateful to the Los Angeles Press Club, as well as to our contributors, editors and production team whose work made these nominations possible.
Commentary/Analysis of Film
Criticism of Film
Criticism of Literature
Émile P. Torres, “Under a Mask of AI Doomerism, the Familiar Face of Eugenics”
Local Politics/Government Reporting, Crime/Corruption
Daniel Elkind, “Atlanta and the Philanthropic-Industrial Complex”
National Politics/Government Reporting
Alexander Zaitchik, “A Safety Net Coming Apart at the Seams”
Immigration Reporting, Sociopolitical
Madeleine Wattenbarger, “Immigrant Solidarity in Post-Sanctuary America”
Photo Essay (single topic), News/News Feature
Stefano Schirato, “Caravans of Faith and Memory”
Editorial Cartoon
Investigative, Government Related
Justin Nobel, “West Virginia’s Radioactive Party Zone”
Activism Journalism
Michael Kwet, “Students Under Surveillance”
Race and Society Reporting
Nicolle Okoren, “A True American Tale: Indigenous Rights vs. Corporate Greed”
Gender and Society Reporting
Hannah Reynolds Martinez, “Being Trans in Trump’s America”
Hard News Feature, General News
Alistair Alexander, “The Ecological Cost of AI Is Much Higher Than You Think”
Columnist on Entertainment/Media
Columnist on Politics
Political Commentary, National
Bill Blum, “Yes, We Are in a Constitutional Crisis and on the Verge of Democratic Collapse”
Entertainment Commentary, Film/TV
Best Use of Social Media to Enhance and/or Cover a Story By a Group
Pablo Ortega, Sharon Romeo, “Pricey IVF Test May Be Selling False Hope”
The winners will be announced in June.Rock Solid Journalism
In 2026, amid chaos and the nonstop flurry of headlines, Truthdig remains independent, fact-based and focused on exposing what power tries to hide.
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