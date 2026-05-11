The Los Angeles Press Club has named Truthdig a finalist in 18 categories for the Southern California Journalism Awards, with nominations spanning a broad range of reporting, criticism, visual storytelling and more.

We are honored by the recognition and grateful to the Los Angeles Press Club, as well as to our contributors, editors and production team whose work made these nominations possible.

Commentary/Analysis of Film

Corey Atad

Criticism of Film

Siddhant Adlakha

Criticism of Literature

Émile P. Torres, “Under a Mask of AI Doomerism, the Familiar Face of Eugenics”

Local Politics/Government Reporting, Crime/Corruption

Daniel Elkind, “Atlanta and the Philanthropic-Industrial Complex”

National Politics/Government Reporting

Alexander Zaitchik, “A Safety Net Coming Apart at the Seams”

Immigration Reporting, Sociopolitical

Madeleine Wattenbarger, “Immigrant Solidarity in Post-Sanctuary America”

Photo Essay (single topic), News/News Feature

Stefano Schirato, “Caravans of Faith and Memory”

Editorial Cartoon

Eli Valley, “The Clarifier”

Investigative, Government Related

Justin Nobel, “West Virginia’s Radioactive Party Zone”

Activism Journalism

Michael Kwet, “Students Under Surveillance”

Race and Society Reporting

Nicolle Okoren, “A True American Tale: Indigenous Rights vs. Corporate Greed”

Gender and Society Reporting

Hannah Reynolds Martinez, “Being Trans in Trump’s America”

Hard News Feature, General News

Alistair Alexander, “The Ecological Cost of AI Is Much Higher Than You Think”

Columnist on Entertainment/Media

Corey Atad

Columnist on Politics

Bill Blum

Political Commentary, National

Bill Blum, “Yes, We Are in a Constitutional Crisis and on the Verge of Democratic Collapse”

Entertainment Commentary, Film/TV

Corey Atad

Best Use of Social Media to Enhance and/or Cover a Story By a Group

Pablo Ortega, Sharon Romeo, “Pricey IVF Test May Be Selling False Hope”

The winners will be announced in June.