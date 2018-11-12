Truthdig Contributors Nominated for National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards

Truthdig contributors received six nominations for the 2018 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards sponsored by the Los Angeles Press Club. Journalists from press clubs across the nation selected the finalists.

“This year, more journalists entered the National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards than ever before. The quality of their work has truly set a new standard for media professionals nationwide,” writes the Los Angeles Press Club.

Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer was honored for his Scheer Intelligence interview titled “Screenwriter Dustin Lance Black on Risking Career for LGBT Rights,” as well as for a two-part podcast with entertainment great Norman Lear, which you can listen to here and here.

Truthdig’s Alexis Camins, whose expert book reviews can be read here, was nominated for his work as a book critic. Allen Barra was nominated for his film commentary, as well as for his piece, “RIP, Printed Village Voice.” In the Film/TV/Theater Feature category, documentary maker Kenneth Carlson was honored for his piece, “Finding Calcutta in ‘The Heart of Nuba,’ ” in which he recounts his journey through a world of horror and commitment as he films Tom Catena, the only remaining surgeon in Sudan’s war-torn Nuba Mountains.

The 11th annual National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award winners will be announced Dec. 2 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.