NewsGuard, a company that rates news outlets’ accuracy using what it calls “apolitical journalistic criteria … to identify reliable sources of information,” has filed a lawsuit to block the Federal Trade Commission’s demand for a list of all its customers.

The FTC in May 2025 launched a wide-ranging probe into NewsGuard and 16 other groups — including the left-leaning watch group Media Matters for America and the Global Disinformation Index, a nonprofit media rating service. The agency alleged the groups were part of “a conspiracy to boycott conservative and independent media.”

Deadline reported reported that FTC Chair Andrew “Ferguson has targeted NewsGuard, suggesting that it violated antitrust laws and that it was biased, as NewsGuard had given a low score to Newsmax, the conservative news site.”

‘Straightforward violation’

NewsGuard’s lawsuit accuses the FTC of “brazenly using its power not for any issue concerning trade or commerce, but rather to censor speech simply because it disagreed with NewsGuard’s judgments about the reliability of news sources,” the Associated Press reported.

NewsGuard also accused the FTC of holding up a $13 billion merger of advertising heavyweights Omnicom Group and IPG unless the merged company agreed not to use NewsGuard’s services.

Media Matters filed a similar lawsuit last summer to block sweeping FTC demands for documents; a federal judge ruled in the group’s favor, calling that FTC probe “a straightforward First Amendment violation,” according to Bloomberg. The FTC has appealed the ruling.

Ferguson is yet another representative of the Trump regime trying to silence any criticism of the government or its right-wing support network. For regime apologists, of course, the FTC chief is a sacred warrior against liberals, protecting conservatives from insults and disagreement.

‘NewsGuard can say whatever it wants’

The empire of Rupert Murdoch, the most powerful right-wing media conglomerate, is surprisingly split on the FTC’s move. The Wall Street Journal editorial board lambasted the notion of evaluating media analysis as a form of liberal tone-policing: “Media rating shops … typically have their own mostly leftward biases,” it sniffed.

But it did come down on the side of freedom of the press over partisan bickering: “The First Amendment protects private actors against censorship by the government,” it declared. “NewsGuard can say whatever it wants under the First Amendment.”

For regime apologists, of course, the FTC chief is a sacred warrior against liberals.

The Journal noted that NewsGuard’s 1-to-100 ratings do not particularly track with ideology. While Newsmax, with a 20 rating, is down there with China’s Xinhua at 7.5, Murdoch’s Fox News (69.5) came out ahead of MS NOW (49.5), and the National Review (92.5) was rated higher than CNN (80).

A factor not noted by the Journal that might make these standings — and the Journal‘s defense of NewsGuard — less surprising: NewsGuard’s co-CEO and co-editor-in-chief is L. Gordon Crovitz, former publisher of (and columnist at) the Journal itself.

Crovitz’s journalistic record raises questions about his value as an accuracy-rater; he applauded the false convictions in the Central Park jogger case, for instance, and complained that “the one-sidedness of the views of the most influential scientists had led many to believe in the gospel of global warming.”

There’s also a history of the Journal generally wanting regulatory agencies to simply let all businesses conduct themselves with little oversight, which can overlap with defending free speech. For instance, the Journal board opposed opposed the Federal Communications Commission’s attempt to silence Trump critics through the “equal time” rule while hailing “the yeoman work [FCC Chair Brendan] Carr is doing rolling back Biden-era regulation.”

‘Designed to control free speech’

By contrast, the New York Post editorial board said Ferguson was “fighting the good fight.” Funnily enough, the board was honest that its desire to censor NewsGuard was absolutely personal, complaining about NewsGuard “giving us a rating of about 70, even as it handed the Washington Post and New York Times perfect 100s.” The tabloid groused that it had been marked down for offering “‘attention-grabbing headlines and gossip’ — which has nothing to do with accuracy — and supposedly ‘inaccurate and misleading claims about politics.’”

The Post whined that “NewsGuard really is just anti-competitive graft dreamt up by opportunists to make money from liberal-driven ‘misinformation’ mania.” It went on:

The company claims it has a First Amendment right to rate as it pleases, but Ferguson from his first days on the job has targeted “misinformation” censorship — flagging how the way the likes of NewsGuard stifle the flow of ad dollars over supposed “brand safety” issues may violate the Sherman Antitrust Act. If free speech mattered that much to those who run NewsGuard, then it wouldn’t even exist. It is designed to control free speech.

Let’s translate that MAGA talk for regular English speakers: We must destroy free speech we don’t like to protect free speech we do like.

This idiocy is terrifyingly widespread: If a liberal has the free speech to criticize a conservative, that liberal could dissuade others from listening to the conservative, thus violating the conservative’s free speech. Ergo, the liberal should be censored from criticizing the conservative, as FAIR has noted in multiple reports in recent years.

Laughably ‘left’

Not that anyone’s political allegiances should decide whether or not constitutional protections apply, but the idea that NewsGuard is a partisan left project is laughable. Crovitz, the former Journal publisher who shares control of the project, has a track record of supporting free-market capitalism. His partner Steven Brill is famous for his hostility toward teachers unions.

But the MAGA regime is hellbent on using the power of the state to silence media it doesn’t like. Trump has “told Netflix to remove the Democratic foreign policy expert Susan Rice from its board or ‘face the consequences,’ while the streaming platform is locked in an extraordinary corporate battle to take control of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD),” the Guardian reported. The FTC’s intervention comes from the same censorious impulse that weaponized the Trump FCC to stifle criticism.