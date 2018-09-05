Subscribe

Truthdig: Expert Reporting, Current News, Provocative Columnists

Disclaimer: Please read.

Follow us

Truthdig: Expert Reporting, Current News, Provocative Columnists

Welcome

Trump Official Decries President's 'Amorality' in Op-Ed

comments

Gage Skidmore / Flickr

A senior administration official is sounding an alarm about President Donald Trump’s “amorality” and “impetuous” leadership style in an unsigned opinion piece published in The New York Times.

The newspaper describes the author of the unsigned column only as “a senior official in the Trump administration.” The White House is not immediately responding to a request for comment.

The writer says Trump aides are aware of the president’s faults and “we are trying to do what’s right even when Donald Trump won’t.”

The writer alleges “there were early whispers within the cabinet of invoking the 25th Amendment” because of the “instability” witnessed in the president.

The writer adds: “This isn’t the work of the so-called deep state. It’s the work of the steady state.”

Read the full op-ed at The New York Times.

The Associated Press
In this article:
comments
More in

Now you can personalize your Truthdig experience. To bookmark your favorite articles, please create a user profile.

Personalize your Truthdig experience. Choose authors to follow, bookmark your favorite articles and more.
Your Truthdig, your way. Access your favorite authors, articles and more.
or
or

A password will be e-mailed to you.

Statements and opinions expressed in articles and comments are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.