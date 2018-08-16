Subscribe

Truthdig: Expert Reporting, Current News, Provocative Columnists

Disclaimer: Please read.

Follow us

Truthdig: Expert Reporting, Current News, Provocative Columnists

Welcome

TD originals

Trump Military Parade to Cost $80 Million More Than Previously Expected

comments
President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House. (Andrew Harnik / AP)

In July, months after Donald Trump asked the Pentagon to assemble a grand military parade in Washington, D.C., for Veterans Day, defense officials predicted it would cost approximately $12 million. On Thursday, the Department of Defense issued a new estimate—this one exceeding the previous figure by a cool $80 million.

“The $92 million cost estimate includes security, transportation of parade assets, aircraft, as well as temporary duty for troops,” reveals CNBC’s Amanda Macias. “The [DOD] also noted that while the size and scope of the military parade can still shift, the plans currently include [such armored vehicles as] Bradleys, Strykers and M113s.”

In case all that is somehow insufficient, the parade also will feature “helicopter, fighter jet and transport aircraft,” along with “historical military plane flyovers.”

Reports that the president would not have tanks rolling through the streets of the nation’s capital as requested appear to have been premature. As many as eight M1 Abrams are expected for the day’s festivities, despite initial concerns that they could tear up the city’s streets. (Experts now believe that will not happen because of the vehicles’ distributed weight and track pads.)

Trump began pining for a military parade after celebrating Bastille Day in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron. There, the two memorably took in a Daft Punk medley by the army’s marching band.

“It was a tremendous day, and to a large extent because of what I witnessed, we may do something like that on July 4 in Washington down Pennsylvania Avenue,” Trump said in September. “We’re going to have to try to top it, but we have a lot of planes going over and a lot of military might, and it was really a beautiful thing to see, and representatives from different wars and different uniforms [sic].”

According to CNBC, the U.S. has not held a major military parade since 1991, following the Persian Gulf War. The cost of that ceremony was $8 million, a substantial portion of which was paid with private donations.

Jacob Sugarman
Jacob Sugarman is a contributing editor at Truthdig. He is a graduate of the Arthur L. Carter Institute of Journalism whose writing has appeared in Salon, AlterNet and Tablet, among other…
Jacob Sugarman
In this article:
comments
More in

Now you can personalize your Truthdig experience. To bookmark your favorite articles, please create a user profile.

Personalize your Truthdig experience. Choose authors to follow, bookmark your favorite articles and more.
Your Truthdig, your way. Access your favorite authors, articles and more.
or
or

A password will be e-mailed to you.

Statements and opinions expressed in articles and comments are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.