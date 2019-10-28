Trump Faces Jeers, Calls for Impeachment at World Series
President Donald Trump was greeted with loud and sustained boos, a large “Impeach Trump” banner, and chants of “Lock Him Up!” Sunday night as he attended Game 5 of the World Series in Washington, D.C.
Trump’s presence at the game alongside First Lady Melania Trump, White House aides, and a group of Republican lawmakers was announced on the park’s public address system after the third inning.
The crowd’s reaction was immediate and overwhelming as the stadium’s scoreboard panned to Trump, seated in a luxury suite along the third base line:
Trump booed pic.twitter.com/9yFGKYjkga
— Jesse Yomtov (@JesseYomtov) October 28, 2019
Look how Trump’s face changes when he realizes an entire stadium is booing him pic.twitter.com/E46rzbzmbl
— Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) October 28, 2019
President Trump was booed loudly by the fans at Nats Park when he was shown on the big screen. Then came a loud chant: “Lock him up.” @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/LBbgSAHd6k
— Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) October 28, 2019
Baseball fans also expressed support for the president’s impeachment by unfurling a large “Impeach Trump” banner and holding “Veterans for Impeachment” signs behind home plate:
So this just happened in the middle of the nats game. @Nationals pic.twitter.com/4MOij35smB
— Malz Agner (@malz_agner) October 28, 2019
WOW
Right behind home plate #VeteransforImpeachment signs appear for Trump to see on the jumbotron #WorldSeries #NeedToImpeach pic.twitter.com/r6vib5joW3
— CPD Action (@CPDAction) October 28, 2019
Peter Dreier, the E.P. Clapp Distinguished Professor of Politics and founding chair of the Urban and Environmental Policy Department at Occidental College, pointed out in Common Dreams Saturday that “Trump prefers to appear before crowds of loyal followers” and “his few appearances outside the White House have been highly orchestrated affairs where the audiences are vetted by the president’s operatives.”
Presidents often throw out the ceremonial first pitch at regular season baseball games and the World Series, but, as Dreier noted, Trump has repeatedly declined to do so. “Trump was no doubt worried that… he’d be greeted with a deafening chorus of boos as soon as he stepped on the mound at Nationals Park,” wrote Dreier.
As the Washington Post reported, “chef and humanitarian José Andrés, who has faced off with Trump in court over scuttled plans to build a restaurant in the Trump International Hotel and has criticized many of Trump’s policies,” threw the ceremonial first pitch Sunday night.
Slate‘s Matthew Dessem wrote late Sunday that “after years of horrifying footage of people wildly cheering Trump’s deranged rambling at his rallies, it’s reassuring—restorative, even!—to know that the rest of the country hasn’t forgotten how to greet tyrants.”Wait, before you go…
If you're reading this, you probably already know that non-profit, independent journalism is under threat worldwide. Independent news sites are overshadowed by larger heavily funded mainstream media that inundate us with hype and noise that barely scratch the surface. We believe that our readers deserve to know the full story. Truthdig writers bravely dig beneath the headlines to give you thought-provoking, investigative reporting and analysis that tells you what’s really happening and who’s rolling up their sleeves to do something about it.
Like you, we believe a well-informed public that doesn’t have blind faith in the status quo can help change the world. Your contribution of as little as $5 monthly or $35 annually will make you a groundbreaking member and lays the foundation of our work.Support Truthdig
There are currently no responses to this article.
Be the first to respond.