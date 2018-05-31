Subscribe

Truthdig: Expert Reporting, Current News, Provocative Columnists

Disclaimer: Please read.

Follow us

Truthdig: Expert Reporting, Current News, Provocative Columnists

Welcome

Trump Escalates Fight With ABC Over 'Roseanne' Cancellation

comments

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is escalating a feud with ABC in the wake of the cancellation of “Roseanne.”

Trump targeted Robert Iger, who is chief executive of ABC’s parent Walt Disney Co., on Twitter Thursday. Trump says: “Iger, where is my call of apology? You and ABC have offended millions of people, and they demand a response.”

Trump complained about an erroneous report last year by an ABC investigative reporter, saying there was “no apology.” But ABC did apologize in that case and also suspended the reporter and told him he could no longer report on Trump.

The president made similar comments a day earlier. The White House said Trump was not defending Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet about a former Obama adviser but wanted to point out media bias against him.

Advertisement

Truthdig is running a reader-funded project to document the Poor People’s Campaign. Please help us by making a donation.

CATHERINE LUCEY / The Associated Press
In this article:
comments
More in

Now you can personalize your Truthdig experience. To bookmark your favorite articles, please create a user profile.

Personalize your Truthdig experience. Choose authors to follow, bookmark your favorite articles and more.
Your Truthdig, your way. Access your favorite authors, articles and more.
or
or

A password will be e-mailed to you.

Statements and opinions expressed in articles and comments are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.