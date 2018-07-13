Thousands Across the U.K. Protest Trump's First Official Visit to Great Britain (Live Blog)

An estimated 50,000 to 100, 000 people are expected to gather at more than 60 official protests organized across the United Kingdom on Friday to demonstrate against President Donald Trump’s first visit to America’s historical ally.

Several planned visits to Great Britain have been cancelled since his inauguration, including one as recently as February. The July 13 trip was confirmed in the spring, after which activists quickly organized to demonstrate the British people’s disapproval of both Trump and his policies.

On the “Stop Trump” coalition’s Facebook page, hundreds of thousands have marked their intention to attend Friday’s day of action in London, with plans announced for buses to bring activists into the capital city from across Britain. The protest is set to start at 2:00 p.m. GMT (6:00 a.m. PDT) outside the BBC headquarters and will culminate in a 2-hour rally in Trafalgar Square from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. GMT (9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. PDT).

Owen Jones, a leftist activist who writes for The Guardian and who co-hosted the Facebook event with the Stop Trump Coalition, has posted periodic updates about the event, including on Thursday, the day the U.S. president arrived on British soil.

Another protest by the Women’s March London is set to go from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. GMT (3:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. PDT), ending in a rally in Parliament Square.

The British people have made no secret of their displeasure with the American president. During Trump’s 2016 campaign, two of the petitions to receive the most signatures in British history were debated in Parliament: one was a call for candidate Trump to be banned from entering the U.K. due to several campaign speeches that incited hate; the other was a demand the borders be kept open to the possible president of one of Britain’s closest allies. At the time of the debate, however, most members of Parliament seemed doubtful he would be elected.

Read Truthdig’s exclusive coverage from within the walls of the Houses of Parliament: ‘Free to Be a Fool’: Behind the Scenes at the British Parliament’s Debate on Banning Trump

After Trump was elected, 1.8 million British citizens and residents signed a separate petition asking Parliament not to plan a state visit. In a recent piece, Truthdig contributor Juan Cole explains why Prime Minister Theresa May likely decided to move forward with the summit, despite public disapproval.

Most observers are puzzled as to why British Prime Minister Theresa May is hosting a Trump visit to her country, a visit that is likely to put a couple hundred thousand protesters in the streets of London alone and to offer opportunities for serial embarrassment to all concerned. Some 45 percent of the British don’t want a Trump visit at all. This statistic is shocking. What are 55 percent of Britons thinking? Still, the negative number with regard to a visit of a U.S. president is unprecedented. London will permit a satiric float to be flown mocking “baby Trump.” It seems likely that May is hoping that Trump will help out Britain with the fallout of the Brexit decision. By leaving the European Union (as Trump himself urged them to do), Britons are essentially raising their own taxes by 7 percent to 29 percent with regard to services and imports originating in Europe. And, of course, they are essentially placing a voluntary export tariff on the goods and services they send to other European countries, putting themselves at a vast economic disadvantage. So if trade and services with Europe will fall off, how will the U.K. pick up the slack? Well, Trump could do May some favors with regard to U.S.-British trade. Read more.

The U.S. president’s visit has been planned so as to avoid areas where protesters are expected to gather. In the run-up to the demonstrations, Amnesty International “warned against a repeat of the scenes in London when Xi Jinping visited in 2015 [when] some activists seeking to protest against Xi complained they were corralled out of his view, allowing his route in London to be lined mainly by supportive Chinese nationals seemingly organised by Beijing officials,” The Guardian reports.

Much of the media coverage in the U.S. regarding the protests has centered around a crowd-funded blimp of Trump portrayed as a large orange baby with a cellular phone in his hand. The blimp, which was approved by the office of London City mayor Sadiq Kahn, was permitted to float in Parliament Square from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. GMT (1:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. PDT).

Trump has responded, telling media, “I guess when they put out blimps to make me feel unwelcome, no reason for me to go to London … I used to love London as a city. I haven’t been there in a long time. But when they make you feel unwelcome, why would I stay there?”

Truthdig’s Natasha Hakimi Zapata will be on the scene in London’s Parliament Square Friday where she’ll ask protesters and bystanders what they think about the U.S. president, not to mention the iridescent blimp. She’ll also be reporting from both the Women’s March and the Stop Trump Coalition rally.

Follow along Hakimi Zapata’s live updates from London on our Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as below.

10:20 a.m. EDT: Friday’s protests have seen no shortage of withering placards. Here are some of the demonstrators’ more imaginative offerings:

Signs at the #TrumpProtests in London ranged from the humorous to the earnest to everything in between: https://t.co/03dPS6PYnI pic.twitter.com/bzaKpgAjZl — Truthdig (@Truthdig) July 13, 2018

Here are a few more #LondonProtest signs spotted in Parliament Square on Friday morning where the #TrumpBabyBlimp floated https://t.co/03dPS6PYnI pic.twitter.com/LpNVW9bhQs — Truthdig (@Truthdig) July 13, 2018

9:50 a.m. EDT: Donald Trump managed to roil the U.K. and its government even before his summit with Theresa May began on Friday, lambasting the prime minister for her eagerness to negotiate a soft Brexit and hinting he might be willing to support another member of the Tory Party in an exclusive interview with The Sun. Trump maintains that his relationship with May is “very strong,” while dodging questions about his explosive remarks. More from the AP: