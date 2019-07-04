Instead of watching military tanks roll through the streets of Washington, D.C., in Donald Trump’s fascistic tantrum of a July 4th celebration, consider spending Independence Day reflecting on those writers, activists, even soldiers, who, decades ago and today, have bravely spoken out against the horrors of forever war.

The following pieces from Ron Kovic, Kevin Tillman, Chris Hedges and Maj. Danny Sjursen are a corrective not only to Trump’s current military fixation but to America’s history of endless cheerleading for war.

“The Forgotten Wounded of Iraq ” by Ron Kovic

“After Pat’s Birthday ” by Kevin Tillman

“The Last Days of Tomas Young ” by Chris Hedges

“Uncle Sam Sent Me to Rehab for PTSD ” by Maj. Danny Sjursen

The first three are Truthdig classics that remain scarily relevant. The last, from earlier this year, is a raw portrayal of the personal costs of war, how the events of the battlefield leave mental and emotional scars that remain for years to come.

In a last-minute twist, forecasts suggest that a thunderstorm might literally rain on Trump’s parade. Perhaps the weather is skeptical too.