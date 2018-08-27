This Is What the New Socialism Looks Like

Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are reaching voters disappointed with Democrats’ rightward shift on economics; it’s possible Israel is behind efforts to discredit U.K. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn; meanwhile, science reveals that the lazy prevail. These discoveries and more below.

The New Socialists

Why the pitch from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders resonates in 2018.

Is Israel’s Hidden Hand Behind the Attacks on Jeremy Corbyn?

Has Israel been covertly fueling claims of an “anti-Semitism crisis” purportedly plaguing Britain’s Labour Party since it elected a new leader, Jeremy Corbyn, three years ago?

Why 95.8 percent of Female Newscasters Have the Same Hair

Image consultants, hair clauses in contracts, and a vocal public work to keep our TV talking heads homogenous-looking. Here’s how a few personalities are breaking the mold.

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Is Not a Radical Win for Representation

The film promotes the ongoing systematic erasure and oppression of Singapore minorities on a global screen.

The Endgame for Trump Comes Into View

With all the debate about whether Trump could or should be impeached this very minute—a wholly theoretical debate as long as the GOP controls Congress—we tend to forget that Nixon was never tried for impeachment.

Why No One at GM Is Allowed to Walk Around on Their Smartphones

Everyone in all General Motors offices (including CEO Mary Barra) is banned from walking and talking or texting.

The Conspiracy Memo About Obama Aides That Circulated in the Trump White House

The 2017 document, titled “The Echo Chamber,” accused former Obama officials of undermining the incoming Administration.

New Research Suggests Evolution Might Favor ‘Survival of the Laziest’

If you’ve got an unemployed, 30-year-old adult child still living in the basement, fear not.

Scientists Reveal the Number of Times You’re Actually Conscious Each Minute

Spoiler: It’s not very often (and that’s a good thing).

How Tourists Are Destroying the Places They Love

Travel is no longer a luxury good. Airlines like Ryanair and EasyJet have contributed to a form of mass tourism that has made local residents feel like foreigners in cities like Barcelona and Rome. The infrastructure is buckling under the pressure.

The U.S. Is Building a Drone Base in Niger That Will Cost More Than $280 Million by 2024

When the 10-year agreement for use of a base in Agadez, Niger, ends, its construction and operating costs will top a quarter-billion dollars.