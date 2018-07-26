This Is What Makes Millennial Socialism Different

The Occupy movement, Jeremy Corbyn and Bernie Sanders all changed what the millennial generation thinks of as socialism—and made a win like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s possible. At least that’s what Ben Judah argues in a recent piece for The American Interest where he outlines the many differences between the “old left” and the “new left” in the U.S. and U.K.

One major shift on the left, Judah argues, has been the viral coining of the phrases “1 percent” and “99 percent.” These terms, which are some of the most powerful accomplishments of the Occupy movement, allowed for a new kind of revolution to seep into the young American imaginary. A revolution of all classes uniting to fight against the uber-rich, not with violence but with the power of the masses; a revolution that Bernie Sanders in the U.S. and Jeremy Corbyn in the U.K. then solidified with their grassroots campaigns that gave hope to a new generation of kids saddled with student debt and, soon enough, mortgages, as they waded through job markets ruled by 1-percenters that not only had interest in providing workers with a decent living, but had politicians in their pockets and had spent years eroding hard-earned labor protections.

Sanders and Corbyn, working off the ideas ignited in Zuccotti Park as well as their own experiences in progressive movements and politics, essentially breathed new life into the left, according to Judah, and by doing so paved the way for young, self-proclaimed democratic socialists to win elections and send shockwaves through the political establishment. In some ways, the two career progressives embody much of what new socialists believe in: that the political systems in place need not be burned to the ground but rather transformed from within, something the Vermont senator and the Islington North member of parliament must have believed throughout their decades working as political representatives. In other words, as Judah puts it, political parties such as British Labour and the American Democratic Party “can be made the vehicle(s) for the revolution [millennials] want—breaking 1 percent financial capitalism—and they can achieve it through the ballot box.”

Professor David Graeber, one of Occupy’s organizers, tells Judah that the fact that in 2016 more Americans under the age of 30 were enthusiastic about socialism than capitalism could only have emerged from social movements, since, “You won’t have seen nothing, ever, nowhere, that would have had anything positive to say about socialism on American television.”

So what exactly does millennial socialism look like, if it’s so different from the leftist movements of the 20th century? Well, you’ve likely already seen it in action, though it can be difficult to grasp the cohesive ideas behind it. Judah, however, spells it out for us.

This is often the trickiest thing for liberals to grasp: for millennial socialists, America does not need a GOSPLAN, a super powerful state, or central planning. What they believe it needs is as much democracy as possible. Workers’ control, autonomism, corporate democracy, locally supervised nationalized industries—not high-up, mandarin-allocated indicative planning. This is millennial socialism: dreams of socially-owned Ubers and AirBnBs. You could even say this generation has absorbed part of the neoliberal critique of the state—that it is not the site of liberation—and kept something of the “think global, act local” into which the Left retreated in the 1990s. What they want is a patchwork of social enterprises, collectives, town enterprises, and union-run factories, because they reject Soviet-style centralization. “What’s happening with people is the basic idea of democracy has changed,” says Graeber. “It no longer has just to do with the state. This is the legacy of Occupy and also seeing how social movements have played out across the world. And there has come to be the idea that you need to have institutions outside of the political structures to maintain democracy that you can integrate with those working inside the political system.” This is because millennial socialists think in terms of a matrix of oppression. Intersectionality has convinced this generation—feminism is socialism, anti-racism is socialism, LGBTQI is socialism. Their understanding of it is as a democratic process that reverts marginalization, through above all, voice. … Millennial socialism is not trying to stop the market economy, but to change its players and rewrite its rules. Read more.

There you have it—progressive millennials want to seize control of powerful institutions just as their predecessors did, but their ideas of how and what to do with that power are vastly different, and of course, could not have been conceived of without those who fought and thought before them.