On March 3, the U.S. Southern Command announced on X that American forces had participated in actions alongside Ecuadorian security forces: “Ecuadorian and U.S. military forces launched operations against Designated Terrorist Organizations in Ecuador. The operations are a powerful example of the commitment of partners in Latin America and the Caribbean to combat the scourge of narco-terrorism. Together, we are taking decisive action to confront narco-terrorists who have long inflicted terror, violence, and corruption on citizens throughout the hemisphere.”

In the post, the leader of the Southern Command, Gen. Francis L. Donovan, stated: “We commend the men and women of the Ecuadorian armed forces for their unwavering commitment to this fight, demonstrating courage and resolve through continued actions against narco-terrorists in their country.”

For his part, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, a right-wing politician, wrote in a statement: “In March, we will carry out joint operations with our allies in the region, including the United States. The safety of Ecuadorians is our priority, and we will fight to achieve peace in every corner of the country.”

According to the U.S. Embassy in Ecuador, the initial operation, carried out on March 3, dismantled an international drug trafficking network linked to the criminal group “Los Lobos” that operates in the provinces of Guayas, El Oro and Loja. The operation led to the arrest of a key leader of the criminal group and the seizure of an undetermined amount of cocaine and more than $800,000.

“The investigation also revealed collaboration between Los Lobos and an Albanian drug trafficking organization, whose members traveled to Ecuador to negotiate and secure large-scale drug shipments. Once in Europe, the cocaine entered an extensive logistics network and was quickly distributed across several countries,” the embassy said.

That same day, Interior Minister John Reimberg reported that another operation had been carried out against the Albanian mafia in the cities of Guayaquil, Machala and Quito, where nearly $1 million in vehicles, jewelry and weapons were seized. In addition to Ecuadorian security forces, Europol and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration participated in the operation, and coordinated actions were carried out in Belgium and the Netherlands.

However, U.S. and Ecuadorian authorities have not confirmed whether U.S. soldiers participated in joint military operations on Ecuadorian territory. A video released by the Southern Command depicts a helicopter with soldiers, although it is unclear whether the images were taken in Ecuador or are merely for reference.

A controversial decision

In November 2025, Noboa’s right-wing government suffered a shocking electoral defeat in the national referendum. Among the questions asked was whether foreign military bases should be allowed on Ecuadorian territory, a change in the country’s constitution, which prohibits them.

However, Noboa’s government, as it has done on other occasions, has decided to find new ways to pursue its neoliberal project in the political and economic spheres, even against the majority position of the Ecuadorian people, which is why several critics of the government have labeled it “authoritarian” and “undemocratic.”

And while it is true that no foreign military bases have been established, the question of possible deployment of foreign military forces, in this case U.S. forces, has not been put to the Ecuadorian people or Congress. On the contrary, the decision was made within the Carondelet Palace, the president’s residence in Quito.

In fact, on March 2, the day before the announcement of joint military actions, Noboa and his team met with Donovan, the U.S. commander, at Noboa’s palace. Donovan said: “Ecuador is one of the United States’ strongest partners in disrupting and dismantling designated terrorist organizations in the region”. Also present was Rear Adm. Mark S. Schafer, head of Special Operations Command South. After the meeting, Noboa stated that “the next phase of the fight against organized crime” would begin.

However, it is not yet clear what these joint actions will consist of. Clearly, collaboration in the transfer of information and intelligence has already taken place, in accordance with agreements signed several years ago, but the announcement by Washington and Quito seems to herald a much deeper and more active form of collaboration.