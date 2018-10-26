The Suspected Bomber's Van Needs to Be Seen to Be Believed

After federal authorities on Friday arrested 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc in connection with the explosive devices that were sent to nearly a dozen public officials and critics of President Donald Trump over the past week, a Twitter user posted close-up photos of the suspect’s van, which is covered in photos of Trump, American flags, and bizarre right-wing paraphernalia.

The photos posted on Twitter show the same covered object on the back of the van that was seen in video footage after the suspect was arrested.

Here are the photos, via this tweet by Mark Lancia:

Authorities on Friday covered the van with a large blue tarp, but footage from after the vehicle was transported shows the images plastered on the windows:

Here’s the blue tarp falling off magabomber’s van and officers working to conceal the insanity stickers. pic.twitter.com/Lb6rnTc0OV — doctor lexus catbro (@catbro69) October 26, 2018

Shortly after the suspect’s van appeared all over cable news, freelance journalist Lesley Abravanel posted a photo on Twitter showing what appears to be the same vehicle, which she said was parked outside of her husband’s office last November: