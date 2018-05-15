Poor People's Campaign Kicks Off in Washington, D.C.

Truthdig correspondents Michael Nigro and Clara Romeo are reporting from Washington, D.C. Scroll down to see Truthdig’s live multimedia updates.

4:50 P.M. EDT: The Poor People’s Campaign Twitter page reports that hundreds of arrests have been made. The campaign has launched a legal defense fund “to ensure the rights of those on the front lines in the fight to reclaim our nation’s soul are protected.”

4:45 P.M. EDT: Arrestees sing, “ONE JAIL IS NOT ENOUGH FOR ALL OF US!”

4:40 P.M. EDT: Clara Romeo spoke with a police officer at the scene, who said that those arrested would likely have to pay a $50 fine, and that there would probably not be further repercussions.

The Rev. William Barber II is reportedly among those arrested.

4:30 P.M. EDT: Clara Romeo and Michael Nigro report that the crowd is dwindling as civil arrests are made. Some protesters are being escorted away from the street. Those arrested are given wristbands and taken to a different area.

4:20 P.M. EDT: Police remain in a line of confrontation, according to The Poor People’s Campaign’s Twitter page:

4:09 P.M. EDT: Michael Nigro and Clara Romeo are live at the front of the march.

The Rev. William Barber II is at the front of the protest, right at the police line:

4 P.M. EDT: Clara Romeo reports that police have blocked part of the protest, forming a line outside the Library of Congress:

3:45 P.M. EDT: Marchers have taken to the streets.

3:20 P.M. EDT: Carmen Perez, one of the organizers for the Women’s March, takes the podium. “It’s not okay for people in our country to die without health care on our watch,” she says. “It’s not okay to separate mothers and their children on the border. It’s not okay, sisters and brothers, that every day a young black man or woman is killed at the hands of law enforcement in these United States of America.”

3 P.M. EDT: Rev. Liz Theoharis tells the crowd, “When people step forward, other’s listen.”

2:30 P.M. EDT: Rev. William Barber II takes to the podium again. “We are here because when you look at the grand moral declarations of our Constitution, which say that every piece of policy … should assure domestic tranquility, should establish justice, should provide for the common defense, and should promote the general welfare—we know when we look at those principles, something’s wrong in America.”

2:30 P.M. EDT: Rev. Liz Theoharis has taken the podium. “We are here to make our voices heard,” she says. “To tell this nation that there are 140 million poor people living in it. We, today, in 2018, have fewer voting rights than we did fifty years ago. There are 11 million people living under the threat of detention and deportation. We have deep ecological devastation with 4 million households having poison [and] lead coming out of the water in their pipes. There comes a time when silence is betrayal. There comes a time when we cannot take it anymore. There comes a time when we must march, and we must speak out, and we must protest and organize. … America, you’re headed in the wrong direction!”

2:15 P.M. EDT: A crowd gathers around Rev. William Barber II as the rally begins.

1:55 P.M. EDT: Truthdig correspondent Michael Nigro is streaming live as activists prepare for the 2 p.m. event.

Clara Romeo 1 P.M. EDT: Clara Romeo reports that Poor People’s Campaign delegates have been sent from states across the nation.

Romeo also reports that labor unions have a strong presence at the rally.

Sunday evening: The Revs. William Barber II and Liz Theoharis, co-chairs of the Poor People’s Campaign, kick off six weeks of nonviolent direct action in Washington, D.C.

“We know this is not and cannot be the America we settle for,” Barber, a pastor from North Carolina, said Sunday evening at a meeting at the National City Christian Church in downtown Washington, D.C.

Draped around Barber’s neck was a clerical stole that read “Jesus was a poor man.”

“We have to cry loud,” Barber said. “We can’t shut up. We won’t shut up. We have to build a stage for poor people to demand attention. … We have to put our bodies on the line and put our mouths to work and we have to cry loud until hearts are changed, cry loud until consciences are shifted, cry loud until foundations are shaken, cry loud until love is awakened. We have to cry loud until the poor are lifted.”

The campaign provided a Facebook livestream of Sunday night’s kickoff: