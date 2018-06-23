The Poor People's Campaign: Big Finish at the Capital (Live Blog)

After six weeks of events around the nation, this phase of the Poor People’s Campaign culminated, fittingly, in a major rally at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Thousands converged for Saturday’s big finish, including activists from other and key organizers from the ongoing effort to do justice to America’s poor and to the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., who had originally created the blueprint for the campaign against poverty, war and income inequality more than half a century ago.

As Truthdig correspondents Michael Nigro and Clara Romeo reported from the scene at our nation’s capital, another common theme was emerging from the day’s array of speeches and activities: This effort is only just getting started. Read along as coverage comes in from the rally over the course of the day.

11:30 a.m. EDT: Organizers released this description of Saturday’s rally and how it ties into ongoing efforts in coming months:

Thousands of participants in the Poor People’s Campaign, who have spent the last six weeks engaging in nonviolent direct action from coast to coast to challenge the the policy violence against children and families being promulgated by the Trump administration and Congress, will converge in Washington, D.C. Saturday for a massive rally and march on the U.S. Capitol.

The protest Saturday will kick off the next phase in a campaign that has reignited the movement started by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and many others 50 years ago.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, a key figure in the 1968 campaign, and actor/activist Danny Glover will join campaign co-chairs the Revs. William Barber and Liz Theoharis alongside poor and disenfranchised people from 40 states to lead the march on the Capitol. The protest comes nearly 50 years to the day after tens of thousands of participants in the original Poor People’s Campaign held a Solidarity Day Rally for Jobs, Peace, and Freedom in Washington.

Following the march, participants in the campaign will return to their states, where they’ll begin a Freedom Summer-style campaign to educate, register and mobilize voters and build power in their communities from the bottom up.

12:09 p.m. EDT: The main stage on 7th Street SW in Washington is the site of many of the day’s headlining speeches, including those by Poor People’s Campaign organizers such as the Revs. Liz Harris and William Barber. In her remarks, Rev. Harris got right to the heart of the matter, telling the audience, “We are building a Poor People’s Campaign because we need one.” Watch below as she lays out some of the campaign’s main goals for the future:

12:34 p.m. EDT: Scenes and color from the rally—in the first photo, Rev. Liz Theoharis takes the podium at a multi-faith gathering and tells the congregation “We are standing up … to restore our community, to make life livable again.” (Photos by Clara Romeo.)

1:04 p.m. EDT: The Rev. Jesse Jackson and the Rev. Barber came on strong in their speeches. Rev. Jackson looked ahead to the midterm elections as he urged those gathered by the stage, as well as Americans tuning in from afar, to get out the vote this year. “We have the power to take our nation back. Trump has his day, but we will remember in November,” he said.

Rev. Barber drew upon his understanding of Christianity in calling out the country’s political leadership “when they claim they have Jesus’ agenda but they don’t do what Jesus said.” By contrast, Barber indicated that the Poor People’s Campaign can serve as a corrective to politicians’ failings. “We will stand in the depth,” he said. “Stand so we can save this country from a spiritual, economic and political death.”

1:15 p.m. EDT: Two students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School—the Parkland, Fla. school at which 17 people were killed and 17 injured during a Feb. 14 shooting—took the stage. One of them served as a spokesperson, signaling his group’s solidarity with the many causes covered by the Poor People’s Campaign in repeating the campaign slogan: “We are a new unsettling force.”