Last month, the Boston Celtics traded 29-year-old superstar Jaylen Brown to their division rival, the Philadelphia 76ers. A former NBA finals MVP and vocal activist who is arguably a top-five player in the league, Boston settled for an overpriced, injury-prone, post-prime veteran, Paul George, and a few draft picks. For basketball fans and commentators, it is one of the worst trades in NBA history, and has prompted a variety of theories as to what really motivated the Celtics to practically give away an MVP-caliber player in his prime. In a press conference, Celtics President Brad Stevens stated that they need more salary cap space, depth and diversity on the roster.

Perhaps. But in the wake of the trade, ESPN reported that “demand for Jaylen Brown was just not there” when Boston tried to deal him around the league. Why?

One possibility is Brown’s outspokenness. Educated at University of California, Berkeley, he has been a vocal spokesperson for social justice causes. Returning to his alma mater, Brown spoke out against panopticism, a surveillance architecture devised to spy on and control workers and prison inmates.

More recently, Brown, who also serves as the vice president of the NBA Players Association, extended his critique to “the digital age,” arguing that panoptic surveillance enables algorithmic manipulation of society. His remarks explicitly name sports journalist Steven A. Smith, the face of ESPN. “Steven A. works for ESPN,” Brown told students at UM6P University in Morocco, “and ESPN is controlled by Disney. Steven A. doesn’t choose the topics, somebody chooses them for him. His willingness has made him extremely valuable to these companies, but a lot of these companies and corporations meet four times a year and talk about, amongst various industries, how they can socially engineer and influence our minds.” That’s a bold — and impressive — statement for a man playing in a league largely broadcast and discussed through ESPN.

During the 2020 #BlackLivesMatter uprisings, Brown drove 15 hours from Boston to Atlanta so he could attend a march just outside his hometown of Marietta, Georgia. “This is a peaceful protest,” he remarked. “Being a celebrity, being an NBA player, don’t exclude me from no conversations at all. First and foremost, I’m a Black man and I’m a member of this community. […] We’re raising awareness for some of the injustices that we’ve been seeing. It’s not OK.”

Brown put his money where his mouth is and sacrificed corporate money.

During this period, NBA players boycotted games to join nationwide protests against systemic racism and police brutality. (Teams in the MLB, NFL and WNBA did the same.) Superstars like Kyrie Irving debated a sustained boycott to avoid distractions from the BLM protests. They instead decided to use their platform to raise awareness by negotiating with the league and partnering with the Black Live Matter movement. For the remainder of the season, they painted #BlackLivesMatter prominently on all the courts, formed an NBA Social Justice Coalition (to focus on community safety, criminal justice, policing reform and voting rights), wore customized social justice messages on their jerseys, and made use of team-owned arenas and stadiums as safe voting centers for the 2020 election.

“You have to be willing to sacrifice corporate money for people to realize there’s a big problem out there,” Miami Heat player Andre Iguodala said on the day of a wildcat strike.

For his part, Brown put his money where his mouth is and sacrificed corporate money. In 2025, he told the press he turned down a $50 million Nike sneaker deal due to a clause stipulating that he could not say anything controversial — effectively, a censorship clause. Instead of going with a major corporate contract, he started his own sneaker brand, 741 Performance.

In 2025, Brown also spoke out against climate change at MIT. “Climate change isn’t just an environmental issue, it’s a social justice issue, it’s an economic issue and it’s also a moral imperative,” he argued.

Yet that “controversial speech” has likely cost Brown in other ways. In 2024, the same year he won NBA Finals MVP, Brown was “oddly snubbed” from the USA Olympic basketball team, which instead chose his teammate, Derrick White, a player that White himself would admit is not on Brown’s level. When asked about the slight, Brown responded, “The past is the past… I’m extremely motivated for obvious reasons, and I’m ready to get after it.” For many around the league and in the basketball world, Brown is persecuted for using his platform to speak uncomfortable truths to power.

As a public icon with a platform, Jaylen Brown’s vocal dissent is sorely needed. Yet his example also underscores the limitations and complex realities of professional sports, especially with respect to class. On July 25, 2023, Brown signed a five-year supermax contract with the Celtics worth up to $304 million — the richest deal in NBA history at the time. While professional athletes lose about half their salary to taxes and league fees, this is still an eye-watering sum of money for one person.

When asked what he would do with that money, Brown said he’d “bring Black Wall Street” to Boston. This would “attack wealth inequality” by investing in the community, using his platform to highlight “the wealth disparity that nobody wants to talk about” and bringing governmental officials and select leaders together to reduce inequality and improve the economy.

Limitless wealth accumulation, the produce of capitalism, is the problem.

This last January, Brown told Bloomberg that players should be allowed to build equity alongside owners, much like employees of other major corporations like Apple or Nike. The NBA largely bars direct investment in teams, whose valuations have soared in recent years. “It’s like you’re an athlete and [the NBA] make[s] it seem like they can control how much wealth or growth that you could actually accumulate. I think that’s wrong,” Brown said.

But limitless wealth accumulation, the produce of capitalism, is the problem, and it includes professional athletes. Brown acknowledges that racism is structural in his lectures, and he expresses anti-capitalist sympathies when he argues that climate change is “the cause and consequence of greed and capitalism” (with disproportionate impact on vulnerable communities).

Yet ultimately his position is one of contradiction. At any point in time, wealth accumulation is a zero-sum game: When some people have more, others have less. The global per capita gross domestic product is $16,000 per person, and if everyone enjoyed the amount of wealth Jaylen Brown and his fellow athletes are accumulating, we’d need hundreds of more planet Earths. In a world where more than half the planet do not have at least some basic needs met, it’s simply not sustainable, let alone just, for people to be millionaires.

If Brown is to remove the contradictions from his perspective, he’d be calling for class abolition, plain and simple. And this would mean railing against everything in his professional world, from exorbitant player salaries and the league’s corporate partnerships to the wealth accumulation and business interests of the rich players and team owners, media networks, and courtside fans attending their games. It’s no mistake that the word “socialism” isn’t currently a part of Brown’s lexicon, nor is it expressed by any other player standing up for social and environmental justice.

At the end of the day, playing in the NBA confers a fantasy life of riches and fame for a tiny minority at the expense of the general public and planet. And while rich professional athletes are by no means paid to exploit society the way, say, a C-suite executive working for Wall Street does, they normalize (and in many cases, flaunt) that fantasy to the masses, which makes them complicit. For this reason, the question of whether wealthy professional athletes can embody social justice remains to be seen. As it stands today, at best, they are mired in contradiction.