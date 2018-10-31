Subscribe

Truthdig: Expert Reporting, Current News, Provocative Columnists

Disclaimer: Please read.

Follow us

Truthdig: Expert Reporting, Current News, Provocative Columnists

Welcome

TD originals

'The Oval Office Tapes': Political Comedy That Practically Writes Itself (Audio)

comments
Cutler Productions

When R.J. Cutler tuned in to CNN during the summer of 2015, he couldn’t tear himself away from his TV. That was just the reaction that media barons such as CNN’s own Jeff Zucker were counting—and banking—on as they gave then-candidate Donald Trump the run of their airwaves, broadcasting his bombastic rallies in full, spreading his every Twitter-borne emission, staging mock-shock shows of outraged punditry over his latest assault on acceptable norms of political duplicity.

We all know how that episode played out. But as he watched, Cutler, himself a kind of show-business Swiss Army knife, was riveted for other reasons than just his concern for his country. “I, like so many Americans, found myself fascinated by not only the politics and the policy and the fact of the event but by the narrative of it all,” he said, recalling Trump’s rise to power. As a filmmaker, producer and playwright, though, Cutler was also compelled creatively by Trump’s White House blitz.

As he told Truthdig during a brief pause at Politicon 2018 in downtown L.A., Cutler followed his interest in what it must be like behind closed doors in Trump’s power center, “to be in the rooms where it happened,” into satirical territory. Last August, Cutler added “podcaster” to a resume that included production credits on the Clinton-era documentary “The War Room” and the genre-busting horror feature “Get Out” as he launched “The Oval Office Tapes” podcast.

Related Articles

The premise is simple enough—“We imagine every week that there are microphones in the White House, and we imagine that we’re listening in on the phone call,” Cutler offered—and the Trump camp has come through with nothing short of a content bonanza for the podcast. “It appears before us fully formed,” Cutler said of each week’s installment. “Of course Elizabeth Warren is calling the president this week and saying, ‘Hey, pay up,'” he said, describing a recent episode in which the Massachusetts senator produced proof of her Native American heritage, for which Trump had once claimed he’d pay a $1 million reward. In another bit, a voice actor plays the recently Trump-ified Kanye West on a phone call with the president, an episode that aired several days before the real West visited Trump in the Oval Office for their own October surprise.

But would “The Oval Office Tapes” represent a sort of artistic intervention on Cutler’s part? “I see it as reflection, I see it as illumination, I see it as nothing more than artists responding to their world,” he said, before seeming to make a little room for that possibility. “I certainly see it as speaking truth to power,” he added.

Podcast enthusiasts can hear “The Oval Office Tapes” here; below is a teaser clip from the show (courtesy of Cutler Productions):

 

 

Kasia Anderson
Deputy Editor
Dr. Kasia Anderson is a deputy editor at Truthdig. After graduating from Swarthmore College in 1997 with a degree in English literature and sociology, she worked as a Web journalist in San Francisco until…
Kasia Anderson
In this article:
comments
More in

Now you can personalize your Truthdig experience. To bookmark your favorite articles, please create a user profile.

Personalize your Truthdig experience. Choose authors to follow, bookmark your favorite articles and more.
Your Truthdig, your way. Access your favorite authors, articles and more.
or
or

A password will be e-mailed to you.

Statements and opinions expressed in articles and comments are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.