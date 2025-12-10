Back in September, most Americans (and the media) thought it was so over-the-top that it had to be a joke. Turns out, it wasn’t a joke and isn’t remotely funny.

In a bizarre directive that could have been written by the staff of The Onion or Putin’s secret police, National Security Presidential Memorandum-7 (NSPM-7), Donald Trump ordered the FBI, Department of Justice and over 200 federal Joint Terrorism Task Forces (coordinating with local police forces across the country) to seek out and investigate any person or group who meet it’s “indicia” (indicators) of potential domestic terrorism.

They include, as Ken Klippenstein first reported:

[A]nti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, anti-Christianity … extremism on migration, extremism on race, extremism on gender, hostility towards those who hold traditional American views on family, hostility towards those who hold traditional American views on religion, and hostility towards those who hold traditional American views on morality.

— Have you ever spoken ill of our country or its policies, particularly under Trump?

— Trash-talked capitalism or praised socialism on social media?

— Publicly questioned Christianity or professed loyalty to Judaism, Islam, Hinduism, paganism or any other non-Christian belief system or religion?

— Embraced the trans or more general queer community?

— Spoken out in defense of single-parenting, gay marriage, or same-sex couples adopting children?

— Said things or carried a sign that might hurt the feelings of masked ICE agents, Trump or Kristi Noem?

Just imagining that any of these could trigger FBI agents knocking on our doors was so grotesque a notion that when the story first appeared four months ago, it was reported and then largely dismissed by mainstream media within the same day.

I mentioned it in an October Saturday Report and an earlier article, but, like pretty much everybody else in the media, dismissed it as virtue signaling to the Trump base rather than an actual plan to set up a Russia-style police state here in America.

I was wrong.

Now, in a second bombshell report, Klippenstein has obtained and published a copy of Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Dec. 4 memo ordering the FBI to actually begin Russia-style investigations of people and groups who fit into the categories listed above.

Not only that, Bondi also ordered the FBI to go back as far as five years in its investigations of our social media posts, protest attendance and other activities to find evidence of our possible adherence to these now-forbidden views.

Just being anti-fascist is, in Bondi’s eyes, apparently now a crime in America. From her memo:

Further, this [anti-fascist] ideology that paints legitimate government authority and traditional, conservative viewpoints as “fascist“ connects a recent string of political violence. Carvings on the bullet casings of Charlie Kirk’s assassin’s bullets read, “Hey, fascist, catch“ and “Bella Ciao“ — an ode to antifascist movements in Italy. … ICE agents are regularly doxed by anti-fascists, and calls to dox ICE agents appear in the same sentence of opinion pieces calling the Trump Administration fascist.

At the same time, ICE is using a chunk of the massive budget the Big Ugly Bill gave it — larger than the budget of the FBI or any other police agency in America (or, probably, any other police agency in the world outside of China and Russia) — to buy tools it can use to spy on “anti-fascist” people who protest or oppose their actions.

In a report titled “ICE Wants to Go After Dissenters as well as Immigrants,” the Brennan Center for Justice details how the agency has acquired “a smorgasbord of spy technology: social media monitoring systems, cellphone location tracking, facial recognition, remote hacking tools, and more.”

It’s reportedly acquired devices that spoof cellphone towers, so if you’re near them your phone will connect, thinking it’s talking to your cell carrier. Once the connection is established, ICE and/or Department of Homeland Security agents can monitor every communication to or from your phone and possibly even download all the contents on your phone, including emails, pictures, apps and your browsing history.

It’s tying into nationwide networks of license-plate readers and airport facial recognition systems, and using federal surveillance drones to monitor people it considers enemies of the agency. And it’s carefully combing your social media content for posts, likes and reposts it considers objectionable. As the Brennan Center noted:

Homeland Security Investigations recently signed a multimillion dollar contract for a social media monitoring platform called Zignal Labs that claims to ingest and analyze more than 8 billion posts a day. The agency is also paying millions to Penlink for monitoring tools that gather information from multiple sources, including social media platforms, the dark web, and databases of location data.

ICE is also acquiring Russian-style spy software that can remotely target your phone without your realizing it, infect it with the equivalent of an “ICE virus,” and then have your phone send it everything you do, say, hear or see on an ongoing basis for months.

The only clue you’ll have will probably be that your battery life seems to have dropped as your phone is pumping out to ICE your data and everything the microphone picks up, all without your knowledge or permission.

This Putin-style sort of “search” without a legal warrant is the sort of thing that King George III’s officers did to the colonists (although back then it was reading their mail, spying on them in person and kicking in their doors) in the 1770s that provoked our nation’s founders to write in the Fourth Amendment to our Constitution:

The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.

It’s also a clear violation of the First Amendment’s protection of our rights to free speech and “peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

When Putin ended democracy in Russia, he defined the people who protested his policies as domestic terrorists and had his secret police go after them in ways that are shockingly similar to what ICE is launching and Bondi is ordering the FBI to do.

It’s chillingly un-American.

Reach out to your elected representatives — Congress’ phone is (202) 224-3121 — to let them know your opinion of this new aspect of Trump’s imperial reign, and pass this along to help wake up others.

If Congress and the courts refuse to give serious oversight and regulation to these agencies, we may all one day soon be facing the same neofascist brutality that killed Alexei Navalny and imprisoned (to this day) so many of his supporters.