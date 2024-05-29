“Every time I see an adult on a bicycle, I no longer despair for the future of the human race.” • H.G. Wells

This episode of Dig•Scape investigates the dangers of biking & the infrastructural paradigm mind shift required for better mobility, better mental, physical & societal health. Bicycle use & infrastructure investments means fewer accidents, fewer traffic fatalities, more public space, increased peace of mind, wellness, community engagement. By choosing bike over car you save on fuel, insurance, tolls, maintenance costs amounting to $5,000 to $6,000 per year.

DIG•SCAPE is an audio alternative-phenomenological-impressionistic, multicultural soundscape mashup of loud issues, intuition+research and multisampled insights investigating our current wackadoodle malaise from an askew, engaged and anomalous vantage point.

Playlist

A Bicyclette • Bourvil

Bike • Pink Floyd

Happy Cycling • Boards Of Canada

Jour de fête • Jean Yatove/Jacques Tati

Wrong Way Fucktard [Bike vs Stupidity 110] • ZeroEnigma vs Wreck Fiets

La Bicyclette • Yves Montand

Bike Rider • Mungo’s Hi Fi vs Pupajim

The Bicycle Ride [Albert Hoffman] • Pelican Daughters

Backpack • Flying Lotus

Hoffman Dub Alberts Bicycle Ride • 100th Monkey

Bicycle • Frances England

The Bicycle Song • Rob Deez vs Wreck Fiets

Adrift • Tycho

Hulot à Vélo, Guêpe, Poteau [Jour De Fête] • Jean Yatove/Jacques Tati

Albert Hoffman’s Incredible Bicycle Ride • Donkong

Physics of the Bicycle • Clouddead

Tour de France • Kraftwerk/Señor Coconut

I Love My Bike • Simon Mole

Sunworshipper • Mylo

Bike • Mal Webb

Broken Bicycles • Tom Waits

Remaking Cheap Thrills with a Bicycle • Kurt & Kina

Bicycle Joy • Samuel Leloup & the Small Ensemble

Bike in Head • the Nits

Bicycle • John Cale

Why Dutch Bikes Are Better, Bicycle Safety 1950, Leave It To Beaver S03E26 Beavers Bike, How did the Dutch get their cycle paths, How Highways Almost Destroyed Amsterdam Plan Jokin, Vigil honors bicyclist struck by tanker truck, Cyclist killed in Huntington Beach crash, Deadly bicycle accident in Oklahoma City, Deadly crash involving bicycle and SUV in York Co, Man on Citi Bike critically injured in Queens hit-and-run, 13-year-old on bicycle struck by Suffolk County Police, Pedestrian cyclist struck by car overnight in BedStuy, Bicyclist Killed Along Central Park West, Data shows increase bikerelated deaths, Cyclist Killed In Brooklyn Crash, Cyclist Killed In Midwood Crash, Mom loses only son killed by police car,Teen on Citi Bike killed by hit-and-run driver, Cyclists rally demanding NYC stop bike fatalities, Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash, Theres Something Wrong With Suburbia, Bike vs Stupidity 110, Bike Messenger Killed In Chelsea Crash, Bicyclist killed by SUV on Coral Way, Bicyclist hit by school bus in Queens, Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on Long Island police, woman bicyclist killed after Anderson car crash, 7 people taken to hospital after crash between car and bike, The Best Kind of Dutch Cycling Infrastructure, Car-free Streets are Amazing and we need more of them, Bicycling For Life Mark Martin at TEDxLSU salvation, Check out this crazy awesome Dutch bicycle, The Amazing Way Bicycles Change You, Dutch Cycling facts and figures

