The Collapse of the Middle Class and the Rise of a New Precariat (Audio)

BBC World Service / Flickr

The numbers speak for themselves. Since the Great Recession, which saw unemployment explode and millions of Americans lose their homes to foreclosure, the net worth of the top 10 percent is up 26.6 percent and down for American families just over 30 percent. During that time, the 1 percent’s control of overall wealth has climbed precipitously. As Alissa Quart writes in her new book, “Squeezed,” the result has been the formation of an entirely new class—a group she has dubbed “the middle precariat.”

In the latest episode of “Scheer Intelligence,” Truthdig’s Robert Scheer spoke with Quart about this “hyper-educated poor,” and how capitalism forces the majority of us to live paycheck to paycheck, unable to afford basic necessities like childcare. Their conversation also explores the ways in which corporations have come to dictate the terms of our existence, as well as the possible solutions offered by democratic socialism.

“For me,” Quart observes, “saying that it’s not your fault over and over again is [a form of] radical self-help… When we stop blaming ourselves and accusing ourselves of not doing something right, that’s when we look outward, and that’s when we can start to organize.”

