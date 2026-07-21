On May 21, after a five-and-a-half week trial in Southampton Crown Court, England, three teenage boys walked out with 10 rape convictions between them, and went home.

It began in November 2024, when a 15-year-old girl walked to an underpass beside the River Avon in the Hampshire town of Fordingbridge to meet a boy she knew from Snapchat for what she had thought was a first date. Instead, she was raped three times by him and a second 14-year-old who filmed the 90-minute assault and later shared the footage of them laughing as they raped her while a third (not prosecuted) watched. Two months later, the same two boys, joined by a third, repeatedly raped a 14-year-old girl in a field on the edge of town. They once again recorded the assault.

At their trial in March, the jury convicted all three boys — the first two of rape and taking indecent photos of a child, the third of rape offenses by aiding and abetting two attacks on the second girl. And still, the Fordingbridge Three walked free.

“I should avoid criminalising these children unnecessarily,” trial judge Nicholas Rowland argued, “and support their reintegration into society.” He handed two of the boys three-year Youth Rehabilitation Orders with 180 days of supervision — a three-month curfew, a caseworker, a form to sign and a 10-year restraining order barring them from contacting their victims. The third boy got the same, but his YRO was only 18 months.

“It hit like a rock straight in my face.”

One of the two young girls told the BBC after the sentencing: “It hit like a rock straight in my face. What was the point in putting me through that?” Outside the courtroom, the reaction was immediate, visceral — and painfully familiar to rape advocates and victim survivors for whom speaking out doesn’t always bring the intended consequences. In England and Wales, fewer than 3 in 100 rapes recorded by police in 2024 resulted in someone being charged that same year —– let alone convicted.

The U.K.’s prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, said that he found the outcome of the case “distressing as a politician” and “as a father.” More than 200,000 people across the country signed a petition calling for a probe into Judge Rowland. The attorney general, Baron Richard Hermer, swiftly referred the case to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

Truthdig attended the sentencing review on July 2, where the question was no longer whether the boys were guilty — a jury had already established that — but whether the justice system had failed in what came next: recognizing the gravity of their crimes, and responding accordingly to protect both their victim survivors and public safety.

What emerged, over a day of legal argument and scrutiny, was a case study in why survivors don’t come forward: a judicial culture that gives them every reason to doubt their case will be believed, or worth reliving their trauma during a trial if they bring it at all.

“Judicial bias”

At the Royal Court of Appeal, King’s Counsel Tom Little, representing the attorney general, argued that the original sentences had failed, fundamentally, to reflect the lasting harm suffered by the two girls. “The poem written by the first girl [directed towards her attackers and which included the line: ‘All I want to do is die’] and the way in which the other expressed herself,” Little insisted, “should have led the judge to provide significant explication if he was going to ignore them in his accounting of their psychological harm.”

Lucy Hayton, who spent 16 years in rape crisis work before moving into policy at the U.K. Nongovernmental organization Right to Equality, says this is part of a broader pattern. The issue, she told Truthdig, is not only one of sentencing, but of perception and what she calls “judicial bias.”

“I will never get that innocence back.”

“There are deeply ingrained misogynistic attitudes to rape in our judicial system,” she explained. Many judges, she said, still conceive of rape as something necessarily violent, perpetrated by a monstruous stranger. As a result, Hayton explained, “I’m not sure judges have yet grappled with the reality of how rape impacts victim survivors” in cases like Fordingbridge, where initially consensual sexual activity quickly turned into rape.

And yet, in Southampton, the girls spoke with devastating clarity of the harm they had suffered. One told the court: “No one deserves the trauma of being raped. I will never get that innocence back.” The other girl described flashbacks so vivid that “sometimes I can still feel their hands on me.”

Despite these testimonies, Little argued, the boys’ sentences failed to reflect the seriousness of their crimes. In Southampton, he insisted, the aggravating factors and the harm to the victim survivors were refracted through a different lens — one that placed the boys’ futures at the center of the frame.

‘Himpathy’ at the heart of the legal system

“I’ve been told about many a promising young man in my years advocating for victims of sexual violence,” Labour MP Jess Phillips, the former minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls, told Truthdig. “Time and time again,” she added, “that justification is used to tip the scales in favour of perpetrators.”

A decade ago in California, a 19-year-old student athlete named Brock Turner served only three months of a six-month sentence for assaulting an unconscious woman behind a dumpster at Stanford, after a judge warned that prison would have “a severe impact on him.”

There is a word for this: ‘himpathy.’

Coined by philosopher Kate Manne, it describes the disproportionate sympathy that flows, reflexively, to male perpetrators, almost always at the expense of victim survivors.

Everything else in his remarks… was reserved for the boys.

In Southampton, it was not merely an abstract concept but a structuring logic, visible in the sentencing remarks themselves. In support of a sentencing many found unduly lenient, Judge Rowland cited prior consensual sex, emphasised the young age of the Fordingbridge Three and, respectively: the first boy’s ADHD and “slight cognitive difficulties;” the second’s “IQ in the bottom 1%” and ADHD; and the third’s “very low intellectual capacity” and limited understanding of consent.

Judge Rowland also cited the perpetrators’ good conduct and politeness in his courtroom — despite their denying 16 counts of rape between them, calling the girls liars and forcing them to relive their trauma.

The girls, by contrast, appeared fleetingly in Judge Rowland’s sentencing remarks — their suffering acknowledged, but not dwelled upon. He mentioned their bravery once, in passing. Everything else in his remarks, Hayton points out, was reserved for the boys.

“My heart went out to the girls,” she added, because “unlike those boys, they may not have such a limited curfew. How long will it be until those girls feel safe to go at night? And not just those girls, but the other girls in the community?”

“Rape has become effectively decriminalised”

“The U.K. justice system has a systemic problem punishing sexual offences perpetrated by young men,” Hayton told Truthdig.

In England and Wales, she went on to explain, sentencing for children is structured around a principle that is, in many contexts, both humane and necessary: that incarceration should be a last resort. The system is designed to preserve the future of young offenders — to avoid the lifelong consequences of early criminalization — a principle carries far less institutional weight in the United States, which incarcerates young people at a rate roughly seven times higher than England’s.

In her interview with Truthdig, Phillips traced that last resort principle back to the findings of the Southport inquiry. In 2024, a 17-year-old murdered three young girls and injured 10 others at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, a seaside town on the West Coast of England. The inquiry into the attack found that it “could and should have been prevented” if agencies had taken preventative steps to stop the perpetrator. Instead, Phillips told me, the system “centered him as a vulnerable child rather than a risk to society.” Fordingbridge, in her account, was that instinct exported into a rape case.

That reflex of, as Hayton put it, “seeing girls as more adult than they are and boys as younger than they are” is also not unique to England. In 2017, too, a New Jersey judge sparked national outrage when he appeared to suggest that a 16-year-old boy accused of raping a 16-year-old girl should not be tried as an adult, in part, because he was an Eagle Scout and came from a “good family.”

They had no independent legal representation of their own.

“It feels at time as though rape has become effectively decriminalised,” Phillips concluded.

Recent reforms across the U.K. have sought to shift the focus of investigations from victim survivors (what was she wearing, how did she act, why was she there?) toward suspects — to understand patterns of offending and, if it comes down to it, to build stronger cases. But though these reforms have helped get more and more cases to trial, they have largely stopped at the courtroom door.

In court, she explained, each of the Fordingbridge Three had his own barrister, whereas the two girls were not parties to the case but witnesses for the Crown, which prosecutes crimes in England and Wales. They had no independent legal representation of their own. Under England’s adversarial system, their role was to testify — at great personal cost — and then to recede as much of the scrutiny from the boys’ barristers fell on their behavior instead.

Hayton thus pointed out the irony at the heart of this case: that unlike the overwhelming majority of rape cases, it went all the way to trial, that the girls were believed and their rapists convicted — and yet, she said, “after all that, the lifelong consequences remain squarely placed upon the victim survivors.”

“Sunlight is the best disinfectant”

That disjunction carries risks — not only for individual cases, but for the system as a whole.

Even Gisèle Pelicot, whose own case upended French reckonings with rape a year earlier, weighed in from across the Channel, saying she was “deeply shocked” the boys had walked free. “Rape is a crime and justice has an essential role,” she told the BBC. “It’s there to name the crimes, to recognise the suffering of victims and to remember that they must not remain unpunished.”

“It sends a terrible message,” Phillips said. “It undoubtedly will be heard by some people as confirmation that the system is broken, that they’re not going to be believed — and even if they are, that little will happen.” Already, data from 2021 shows that only 1 in 6 female victims of sexual assault by rape or penetration report it to the police.

And yet, Phillips said, “sunlight is the best disinfectant.” Public outrage — the kind that propelled Fordingbridge into the national and international spotlight — can force institutions to respond. It can expose fault lines that might otherwise remain buried.

On July 2, in the wood-paneled courtroom filled with reporters, the boys’ barristers and the attorney general, the country’s most senior judge, Lady Chief Justice Baroness Sue Carr addressed the two older boys directly and by name, without any of the hedging that had characterized Judge Rowland’s closing remarks.

“What you both did was so bad,” she said, “that we have no other choice. You need to go into detention for four years. We have also decided that the restraining order should now last for the whole of your lives.”

A legal culture that is currently “stacked against survivors.”

Baroness Carr held that Judge Rowland had been “unduly lenient,” and that he “failed to take sufficiently into account the ages and vulnerability of the complainants, the psychological harm and humiliation imposed upon them,” and that he “undervalued the seriousness of the offending.”

The third, youngest boy, was deemed less directly involved and did not see his sentence increased.

The first girl’s family called the new sentence a “relief,” and also, pointedly, “not enough” — a “nightmare that no family should ever have to endure,” and one that four years in detention will not undo.

England and the U.S. may run on different statutes, different juries, different appeals processes entirely, but no matter how different the legal systems may be, victim survivors’ fight for justice is long, painful and almost always incomplete.

Phillips isn’t interested in stopping the clock at sentencing, in any case. What she wants, she told Truthdig, is further upstream: catching the warning signs long before anyone needs a courtroom, and rewriting a legal culture that is currently “stacked against survivors.”

“Our laws in this country, like in every country in the world, are written under the proviso that the worst thing that could happen to somebody would be for them to be wrongly accused of rape,” she told Truthdig. “The worst thing I think could happen, especially as a child, is to be raped, and all I would like is for those things to be, at the very least, equal in the eyes of the law.”