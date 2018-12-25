The Best Truthdig Originals of 2018

This year’s top Truthdig Original pieces includes stark warnings from Chris Hedges, Bill Boyarsky and several regular contributors, as well as a peek into the possible future of U.S. banking courtesy of Ellen Brown and a debunking of an American myth by Jacob Bacharach, among others. Click on the headline to ready the full story.

Banks Are Becoming Obsolete in China—Could the U.S. Be Next?

By Ellen Brown

Big banks on this side of the Pacific are watching with trepidation as developments in China’s mobile system could presage significant shifts.



American History for Truthdiggers: Original Sin

By Maj, Danny Sjursen

Our society descended from colonial Virginia’s sinister caste system, in which race, class, labor and slavery were inextricably linked.

The Coming Collapse

By Chris Hedges

Every day the foundations of our institutions decay more, but American society is emotionally unable to grasp the mortal danger that approaches.

Chapo Trap House Imagines the Most Perverse Outcome of Trump’s Presidency

By Jacob Sugarman

Podcaster-cum-author Matt Christman on the failures of liberalism, his hatred of Megan McArdle and the need for the left to grab hold of our “economic death engine.”

Will 2018 Be the Year Americans Finally Face Up to Climate Change?

By Natasha Hakimi Zapata

Two 2018 studies paint a new, somewhat hopeful picture of Americans’ thoughts on climate change, and the change of heart is long overdue.

Rapture-Ready: How U.S. Policy Meshes With Armageddon

By Sandy Tolan

Because of the zealous efforts of the Trump administration, we are enabling the foot soldiers in a new Middle East holy war.

How the Pentagon Paid for NFL Displays of Patriotism

By Emma Niles

Pro football players didn’t appear on the field for the national anthem until 2009, when the Defense Department’s “paid patriotism” began.

The Pentagon Can’t Account for $21 Trillion (That’s Not a Typo)

By Lee Camp

This amount of money could solve the entire planet’s miseries, but the government blames its mystery spending on a “failure to correct system deficiencies.”

Telling Nobel Winner Nadia Murad’s Story Without Trading on Her Pain

By Kasia Anderson

Director Alexandria Bombach tells Truthdig how she avoided exploiting her subject’s traumatic past in making her new documentary, “On Her Shoulders.”

5 Reasons Trump Won’t Fire Mueller

By Bill Blum

Despite talk about presidential authority to fire members of the executive branch, the special counsel isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

The Fed Boosts Wall Street, Not Main Street

By Nomi Prins

Today’s central bank collusion is nothing more than a massive “trickle down” subsidy for the financial system—and promises for the masses.

The Egregious Lie Americans Tell Themselves

By Jacob Bacharach

We choose to believe we’re living in the richest country in the world. Yet all available evidence suggests our wealth is largely an abstraction.

The #MeToo Movement Is Here to Stay

By Sonali Kolhatkar

Owing in great part to the ongoing efforts of women of color and allied groups, the movement is going strong more than a year after it began.

The Chomsky Challenge for Americans

By Paul Street

Monstrous U.S. war crimes since the early 1950s have gone down George Orwell’s “memory hole.” Now, we have no concept of empathy—or reality.

Truth and Ethics Are Under Siege in Pakistan’s Media

By Zubeida Mustafa

Although the government’s grip on media outlets has loosened in recent years, dangerous constraints, plus lowered standards of professionalism, are causing deep concern.

Poor People’s Campaign Remains Rich in Hope: Profiles of the Optimistic

By Michael Nigro

This movement, which Truthdig followed through six weeks of action, has nothing to do with left or right, Democrat or Republican, conservative or liberal. It’s all about right and wrong.

Tackling Opioid Addiction in Indian Country

By Chelsey Luger

Pharmaceutical companies should be held accountable for their role in further damaging Native peoples’ well-being, but that’s only the beginning.

The Human Cost of Getting Used to Trump

By Bill Boyarsky

In the detention centers and the separation of immigrant families, we can see how the Constitution and the ideals of our nation are endangered by a reckless president.

Voices From a ‘Shithole Country’

By Gbemisola Olujobi

A Nigerian writer collects reactions from fellow citizens about the Trump slur, and those reactions aren’t always what you might expect.

The Nauseating Spectacle of George H.W. Bush’s Funeral

By Dan O’Sullivan

Pundits and politicians have transformed the 41st president into a paragon of virtue. All it took was a willful ignorance of history.