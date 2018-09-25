Ted Cruz Chased Out of Restaurant by Kavanaugh Protesters

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), noisily confronted at a high-end Washington, D.C., restaurant by local activists upset with his support for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Monday night, was ultimately forced to flee with his wife after the demonstrators refused to leave their table as they chanted “We believe survivors” repeatedly.

“I’m a constituent,” said one woman, who identifies herself as a survivor of sexual assault. “I’d love to know what your vote’s going to be,” she said. “I know you that you’re very close with Mr. Kavanaugh.”

As the GOP senator, leaving his wife, Heidi, at least momentarily behind, headed for the exit one person yelled, “Ted Cruz and Brett Kavanaugh are best friends!”—though the claim, which sounded as if it was hurled as an insult, could not be independently verified.

The small group of activists—which included representatives from the anti-fascist collective Smash Racism DC, Resist This, DC IWW, members of DC Democratic Socialists of America, unaffiliated anarchists, women, sexual assault survivors, and members of the LGBTQ community—said it was their intention to make Cruz uncomfortable for his political positions and expressed no regret that he and his wife, Heidi, were forced to forego their expensive dinner.

“While our interruption does not compare in scale to the interruptions his actions as a Senator have had on millions of American lives,” the group said on Twitter afterward, “we hope that it reminds Cruz and others like him that they are not safe from the people they have hurt.”

And added, “This is a message to Ted Cruz, Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump and the rest of the racist, sexist, transphobic, and homophobic right-wing scum: You are not safe. We will find you. We will expose you. We will take from you the peace you have taken from so many others.”

No—you can’t eat in peace—your politics are an attack on us all. Your votes are a death wish. Your votes are hate crimes. Tonight Senator Ted Cruz arrived at Fiola, an upscale restaurant mere steps from the White House, to enjoy a hearty Italian dinner. He could have dined on a lavish four course meal for only $145 while millions of Americans struggle to buy groceries. He might have sampled from the top shelf wine list as migrant children languish in cages. He’d have laughed with his wife while women and members of the LGBTQ community collectively gasp in horror as Senator Cruz pushes forward on Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination. At least he could have had activists not interrupt his evening just as he was being seated.