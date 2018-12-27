Subscribe

Taiwanese Launch Their Version of Yellow Vest Protest

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Protesters in Taiwan are taking a page from France’s yellow vest movement.

Thousands of demonstrators turned out Thursday for the third time in a week to demand lower taxes and the fair handling of tax disputes.

Wearing yellow vests, they shouted slogans outside the Ministry of Finance in Taipei and waved banners calling Taiwan’s tax collection policies illegal.

A ministry official said earlier this week that it had addressed some of the complaints of anti-tax activists on its website.

Protest organizers say they’re inspired by the success of the recent French protests, which were sparked by a tax hike for gasoline and diesel.

French President Emmanuel Macron eventually agreed to a number of steps including an increase in the minimum salary for full-time workers.

The Associated Press
