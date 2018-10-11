Stock Market Drop Spreads, Wall Street Set to Fall Again

World stock markets sank Thursday, extending losses from Wall Street, as investors worried that higher interest rates will dent company earnings and a trade war will crimp global business.

European shares sank after Asia closed sharply lower, auguring another drop in the U.S., which saw its major indexes tumble on Wednesday.

Investors will be looking ahead to U.S. inflation data later in the day. A high reading could fuel expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep raising its interest rates at a steady pace, reining in the easy money policy that had fueled stock markets in recent years.

“Equity markets were pulverized today,” with investors in “full out retreat,” analyst Stephen Innes of OANDA said in a commentary. The “latest sneeze” from Wall Street “could morph into a global markets pandemic,” he added.

France’s CAC 40 dropped 1.8 percent to 5,111 and the DAX in Germany lost 1.6 percent to 11,526. Britain’s FTSE 100 tumbled 1.9 percent to 7,011.

In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 gave up 3.9 percent to 22,590.86 and the Shanghai Composite index lost 5.2 percent to 2,583.46, a four-year low.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index shed 3.5 percent to 25,266.37. The Kospi in South Korea fell 4.4 percent to 2,129.67. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 2.7 percent to 5,883.80. Stocks plunged in Taiwan and fell across Southeast Asia.