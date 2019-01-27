Sheriff: No Red Flags Ahead of Deadly Louisiana Shootings

NEW ORLEANS — The Latest on shooting that killed five people (all times local):

10:35

A Louisiana sheriff says there were no red flags ahead of the two shootings Saturday morning that ended with five people dead.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard says authorities are “totally focused” on finding 21-year-old Dakota Theriot.

Authorities say he shot and killed three people Saturday morning in one parish before going to his parents’ house in a neighboring parish, and killing them before fleeing.

Ard says Theriot was believed to have been in a relationship with one of the victims, Summer Ernest. Her brother and her father were also killed.

Ard says Theriot had been living with his girlfriend’s family for a few weeks but there were “no red flags.”

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre says Theriot traveled east after the shootings and maybe in another state.

__

5:30 p.m.

A neighbor who lives near the house where three people were killed Saturday morning in Louisiana says two young children from the house ran to her home to ask for help after the shooting.

Charlenne Bordelon tells The Advocate newspaper that the children were at home at the time of the shooting that took place in Livingston Parish but were not injured. She says they are both under the age of 8.

Authorities in Louisiana say separate but related shootings Saturday in Livingston and Ascension parishes have left five people dead. They’ve identified 21-year-old Dakota Theriot as the suspect and are actively searching for him.

Bordelon says Theriot was the older daughter’s boyfriend and that he’d recently moved in with the family but she did not know him.

___

5:15 p.m.

A family member of several victims in separate shootings that left five people dead in Louisiana said she believes her niece had just started dating the shooting suspect, and that some family members didn’t get a good vibe from him.

Authorities in Louisiana say they are searching for 21-year-old Dakota Theriot, who is considered “armed and dangerous.” Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre says Dakota Theriot is the “prime suspect” in the deaths of his parents, Keith and Elizabeth Theriot of Gonzales.

He’s also suspected in the deaths of Billy Ernest, 43; Tanner Ernest, 17; and Summer Ernest, 20.

Crystal DeYoung is Billy Ernest’s sister. She told The Associated Press that she believes Theriot had just started dating her niece, Summer Ernest.

DeYoung said Theriot doesn’t have a vehicle and she’s not sure how he ended up at the Ernest home on Saturday, but after the killings, he took off in her brother’s truck.

DeYoung said her brother, niece and nephew were good people who “trusted people too much.”

___

4:50 p.m.

The man wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of five people in Louisiana appears to have a Facebook page filled with defensive and sometimes angry posts.

Authorities say 21-year-old Dakota Theriot is the “prime suspect” in the deaths Saturday of his parents Keith and Elizabeth Theriot of Gonzales. He is also the suspect in a triple homicide that occurred in the neighboring parish. Those victims were identified by Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office as Billy Ernest, 43; Tanner Ernest, 17; and Summer Ernest, 20.

A Facebook page that appears to belong to Theriot shared a post in June saying “wish i could clear my mind jus for one day” (sic) with a sad face emoji.

In May, he shared a post saying “If you have a problem with me, tell me. Not everyone else.”

Another shared post says, “I don’t care what people say about me I know who I am and I don’t have to prove anything to anyone.”

___

3:50 p.m.

Authorities in Louisiana said Saturday they are looking for a 21-year-old man whom they say shot and killed his parents.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre says Dakota Theriot is the “prime suspect” in the deaths of Keith and Elizabeth Theriot of Gonzales.

They were shot in their trailer on Saturday morning. Deputies arrived at the scene and were able to interview one of the victims before both died. Webre said that information led authorities to zero in on the couple’s son as a suspect.

Dakota Theriot was being sought on first-degree murder and other charges. He was believed to be driving a stolen 2004 Dodge Ram pickup, gray and silver in color.

Webre said a triple homicide that occurred Saturday in the neighboring parish is considered to be a related incident.

____

2:26 p.m.

Authorities say shootings in two parishes in Louisiana have left five people dead. Authorities identified a suspect, who is still at large.

Officials say the Saturday morning shootings happened in Ascension and Livingston parishes, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of New Orleans.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard confirmed on Facebook that three deaths happened in his parish on Saturday. The victims’ identities were not disclosed.

Separately on Facebook, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said two people were shot to death in the city of Gonzalez. The victims were identified as a husband and wife. Their 21-year-old son was being sought by authorities and was wanted on first-degree murder charges.

Ascension sheriff’s spokeswoman Allison Hudson says authorities believe the shootings in the two parishes are connected, and investigators from both jurisdictions are working together.