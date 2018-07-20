Subscribe

Truthdig: Expert Reporting, Current News, Provocative Columnists

Disclaimer: Please read.

Follow us

Truthdig: Expert Reporting, Current News, Provocative Columnists

Welcome

Scheer Intelligence

Seymour Hersh Still Afflicting the Comfortable After a Lifetime of Investigative Journalism (Audio)

comments
Seymour Hersh accepting the 2004 Letelier-Moffitt Human Rights Award. (Institute for Policy Studies / Wikimedia)

Investigative journalist Seymour Hersh has broken some of the biggest stories of the past 50 years. He won a Pulitzer for his reporting on the My Lai massacre during the Vietnam War. His book “Reporter: A Memoir” delves into his reporting on My Lai as well as on the Abu Ghraib prison and the killing of Osama Bin Laden.

Hersh joins Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer to discuss My Lai and why other journalists were hesitant to report on it. Hersh says self-censorship was evident in his early days as a reporter in Chicago and during the Vietnam War, and he fought against it for much of his career. And he says opposition to President Trump may be responsible for a resurgence in investigative journalism among young people.

Listen to their conversation below.

Robert Scheer
Editor in Chief
Robert Scheer, editor in chief of Truthdig, has built a reputation for strong social and political writing over his 30 years as a journalist. His columns appear in newspapers across the country, and his…
Robert Scheer
In this article:
comments
More in Scheer Intelligence

Now you can personalize your Truthdig experience. To bookmark your favorite articles, please create a user profile.

Personalize your Truthdig experience. Choose authors to follow, bookmark your favorite articles and more.
Your Truthdig, your way. Access your favorite authors, articles and more.
or
or

A password will be e-mailed to you.

Statements and opinions expressed in articles and comments are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.