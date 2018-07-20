Seymour Hersh Still Afflicting the Comfortable After a Lifetime of Investigative Journalism (Audio)

Investigative journalist Seymour Hersh has broken some of the biggest stories of the past 50 years. He won a Pulitzer for his reporting on the My Lai massacre during the Vietnam War. His book “Reporter: A Memoir” delves into his reporting on My Lai as well as on the Abu Ghraib prison and the killing of Osama Bin Laden.

Hersh joins Truthdig Editor in Chief Robert Scheer to discuss My Lai and why other journalists were hesitant to report on it. Hersh says self-censorship was evident in his early days as a reporter in Chicago and during the Vietnam War, and he fought against it for much of his career. And he says opposition to President Trump may be responsible for a resurgence in investigative journalism among young people.

Listen to their conversation below.