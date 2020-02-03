Rush Limbaugh Tells Listeners He Has Lung Cancer
LOS ANGELES — Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.
Addressing listeners on his program Monday, Limbaugh said will take some days off for further medical tests and to determine treatment.
Limbaugh called himself the “mayor of Realville” in announcing his illness. He’d been experiencing shortness of breath that he initially thought might be heart-related but turned out to be a pulmonary malignancy.
Limbaugh’s announcement come at a tumultuous political time, as the conclusion of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial nears.
He started his national radio show in 1988 from New York, later relocating to Palm Beach, Florida.
The hyper-partisan broadcaster has served as a Republican kingmaker through his decades on the radio.Wait, before you go…
