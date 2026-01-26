Attorney Chris Madel released a blistering statement Monday about the federal government’s current surge of immigration officers as he announced he is dropping out of the race for the Republican nomination for Minnesota governor.

Madel said in a video posted to X that he’s dropping out, in part, because he can’t stand by the Republican Party’s support of the federal immigration crackdown in Minnesota, where many U.S. citizens walk the streets in fear and carry documentation to prove their citizenship.

“I cannot support the national Republicans’ stated retribution on the citizens of our state, nor can I count myself a member of a party that would do so,” Madel said, whose defense of a state trooper charged with murder raised his profile in recent years. “Operation Metro Surge has expanded far beyond its stated focus on true public safety threats.”

His statement underscores the increasing unease that Minnesota Republicans — including several swing-district lawmakers — are expressing about the surge of federal officers.

In recent weeks, Madel has performed well in local GOP straw polls, especially for a candidate with little name recognition and no political experience. Madel pitched himself as a political outsider who could win voters over using the communication skills he’s developed from his decades as a defense attorney.

Madel’s announcement comes after federal agents fatally shot Alex Pretti in Minneapolis on Saturday — the third shooting by immigration officers in three weeks and the second to end in death. The Trump administration has called Pretti a “domestic terrorist” who wanted to physically harm law enforcement. Videos taken at the scene belie the administration’s claims.

In the video announcing the suspension of his campaign, Madel criticized U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s use of administrative warrants, which do not require a judge’s sign-off, to unlawfully enter people’s homes and “weaponizing criminal investigations against political opponents.”

“I personally have spoken to several law enforcement officers, some Hispanic and some Asian, who have been pulled over by ICE on pretextual stops. Driving while Hispanic is not a crime, neither is driving while Asian,” Madel said. “At the end of the day, I have to look my daughters in the eye and tell them, ‘I believe I did what was right,’ and I am doing that today.”

Madel represented Minnesota State Patrol Officer Ryan Londregan, who was charged with murder and manslaughter after he shot and killed Ricky Cobb II in 2023. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty wound up dropping the charges against Londregan.

Earlier this month, Madel provided legal counsel to Jonathan Ross, the federal agent who shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Good.

In addition to his criticism of Operation Metro Surge, Madel said he was dropping out because “national Republicans have made it nearly impossible for a Republican to win.”

Madel said he doesn’t believe President Donald Trump has been given enough credit, including negotiating a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. He also criticized Minnesota Republicans for failing to properly investigate fraud in the state’s public programs.

Madel said he will return all the donations made to his campaign for governor.

“God bless you, and God bless Minnesota,” Madel concluded. “We certainly need it.”