Read the Full 'Tackling Paid Patriotism' Report

Cover of Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake's joint report.

Now that the NFL is kneeling to Donald Trump and his supporters, the national anthem has stirred up more controversy. The league’s new policy will fine teams whose players elect to take a knee during the singing of the “The Star Spangled Banner.”

The NFL players’ union is against the new rule and is considering its next move.

Not so long, NFL players didn’t even appear on the field during the national anthem. That changed in 2009, when the Department of Defense poured millions of dollars into the NFL in exchange for displays of patriotism during games.

In 2015, Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake investigated how the DOD finances displays of patriotism at sporting events with taxpayer dollars. They compiled a joint report called “Tackling Paid Patriotism.”

Read the full report below.

Posted by Eric Ortiz

