Protests Erupt as Hearings for Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Kavanaugh Begin

Cries of “Cancel Kavanaugh” echoed in the Senate as confirmation hearings began for Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s pick for the next Supreme Court justice. The demonstrators, mostly women, urged the senators to vote no on Kavanaugh, with multiple protests referencing his anti-abortion views.

VIDEO: Protesters arrested in the hearing room for Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing asking the hearing to end. pic.twitter.com/ZCTcuwq7qZ — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 4, 2018

Even before the hearings officially began, women wearing red robes and white bonnets as depicted in the TV series and book “The Handmaid’s Tale” roamed the Hart Senate Office Building in protest of Kavanaugh’s anti-abortion, anti-choice views.

“This lifetime appointment will be devastating to women’s rights, voting rights, gay rights,” one of the protesters shouted, The Washington Post reported . Another protester shouted, “An illegitimate president cannot make a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court.”

The protesters were quickly escorted out of the hearing room by the Capitol Police. According to the Post, 22 people were arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

The Democratic senators on the Judiciary Committee appeared to be on the protesters’ side. They attempted to adjourn the hearing before it officially started, citing the lack of document production for Kavanaugh and other factors.

Sen. Patrick J. Leahy (D-Va.) asked, “What are we trying to hide? Why are we rushing?”

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) said, “We have not been given an opportunity to have a meaningful hearing on this nominee.”

Leahy, Harris and others referenced the failure to release multiple documents from Kavanaugh’s career, particularly, the Post reports, those from his time as a staffer for former President George W. Bush. When 42,000 pages of those documents were released on the eve of the hearings, Democrats emphasized that a few hours was not ample time to read them.

Democrats also raised the issues of a lack of hearings for Merrick Garland, President Barack Obama’s choice to fill the late Antonin Scalia’s seat, and the Trump special counsel investigation.

Watch additional video of the protests and hearings here: