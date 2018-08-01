Protesters Arrested During 'Stop Kavanaugh' Action in D.C. (Video)

It may seem as though the path is clear for Brett Kavanaugh to take a seat at the Supreme Court, but on Wednesday, a group of protesters showed up in Washington, D.C., to send a different message. Converging at the Philip A. Hart Senate Office Building, “Stop Kavanaugh” demonstrators registered their resistance to President Donald Trump’s chosen replacement for outgoing Justice Anthony Kennedy, and local police officers were deployed to join them for the occasion.

Also on the scene was Truthdig correspondent Michael Nigro, who livestreamed the event on Truthdig’s Facebook page. That footage is posted below; later, we will add Nigro’s photos and additional coverage to this story. Watch the video below—and watch this space for updates.