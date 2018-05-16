Subscribe

‘Poverty Is Violence’: Inside the Poor People’s Campaign First Day of Action (Photo Essay)

    'Poverty Is Violence': Inside the Poor People's Campaign First Day of Action (Photo Essay)

    Co-chair of the Women's March, Linda Sarsour (center) and Reverend Liz Theoharis (with bullhorn) lead hundreds of activists onto First street, heading toward Independence avenue, where they were met by a police line. Over 250 were arrested. (Michael Nigro / Truthdig)

    Editor’s note: To document the Poor People’s CampaignTruthdig has launched its first fully reader-funded project. Please help us provide firsthand accounts of this activism by making a donation.

    The Poor People’s campaign began in Washington, D.C. as thousands of activists, among them Reverends William Barber II and Liz Theoharis, co-chairs of The Poor People’s Campaign, as well as leaders of the Women’s March and other public figures, came together on Monday, during which time more than 200 people were detained.

    Truthdig correspondent Michael Nigro’s photo essay on the beginning of the protest, which is focused on the theme “Somebody Is Hurting Our People: Children, Women, and People with Disabilities in Poverty,” is the first part of our exclusive coverage.

    PHOTO ESSAY | 26 photosThe Poor People's Campaign: 'Poverty Is Violence'

    Inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King’s first iteration of the movement, the new group has charted 40 days of protest that span more than 30 states and will tackle inequality, climate change, U.S. military interventions, and several other pressing issues.

    To see Truthdig’s multimedia updates from D.C. on Monday, click here.

    Michael Nigro is a leading photojournalist for Truthdig, known for his reporting from deep within major events. He was “on the ground” for the website at the infamous protest in Charlottesville, Va., when…
