Subscribe

Truthdig: Expert Reporting, Current News, Provocative Columnists

Disclaimer: Please read.

Follow us

Truthdig: Expert Reporting, Current News, Provocative Columnists

Welcome

Photo Essay

Poor People’s Campaign Remains Rich in Hope: Profiles of the Optimistic (Photo Essay)

 Autoplay

    • Advertisment

    Related Stories
    'Poverty Is Violence': First Day of Action of the Poor People's Campaign (Audio Photo Essay)
    by Michael Nigro
    Poor People's Campaign Continues Strong in North Carolina (Live Blog)
    by Emily Wells
    Poor People's Campaign Kicks Off in Washington, D.C.
    by Emily Wells
    Poor People's Campaign Protests the Mistreatment of Immigrants
    by Emily Wells
    Poor People's Campaign Would Have Cheered Robert Kennedy
    by Ronald Goldfarb
    Poor People's Campaign: A Struggle Rising From the Streets
    Poor People's Campaign: An American Movement Hidden in Plain Sight (Audio Photo Essay)
    by Michael Nigro
    Poor People’s Campaign Aims to Bring MLK’s Dream to Fruition
    by Emily Wells
    The Art of Resistance: A Look at the Poor People's Campaign's 'Justice Art Movement'
    by Clara Romeo
    The Poor People's Campaign: Building Morality From the Ground Up
    by Michael Nigro
    TD originals

    Poor People's Campaign Remains Rich in Hope: Profiles of the Optimistic (Photo Essay)

    comments
    Katrina Battle, a Poor People's Campaign member. (Michael Nigro / Truthdig)

    The first phase of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival ended Saturday after 40 days of actions. For the final week, people from all corners of the country came together in Washington, D.C., to speak out against injustices in their communities. Like the first six weeks of the campaign, historically marginalized communities were given a platform to share their stories of subjugation and advocate for change.

    Now, for the second phase of the movement, the goal is to educate, register, and mobilize voters, and build power in their communities from the bottom up.

    Advertisement

    Despite countless stories of devastation and poverty, campaign members share a commonality of hope for the future. The members of the campaign believe in their own agency and ability to bring about political and social change. As PPC South Carolina organizer, Naomi-Simmons Thorne said, “To me, the correct path is taking bold, radical, transformative policy changes that will transform the systems that we have right now.”

    Many members remain cautious and aware of a history of political institutions that have worked against their communities. “I do have questions of the current institutions with the understanding of where they were birthed,” said Jesse Cruz, PPC Indiana Organizer.

    But everyone that is participating in this movement understands the importance of “building that true coalition amongst organizations and communities and then mobilizing in a manner where we are politically engaging.”

    Truthdig correspondent Michael Nigro was on the ground in Washington to capture the mood of Poor People’s Campaign activists with portraits. Click below to view them.

    PHOTO ESSAY | 19 photosProfiles of the Optimistic

    See all of Truthdig’s Poor People’s Campaign coverage.

    Michael Nigro
    Contributor
    Michael Nigro is a leading photojournalist for Truthdig, known for his reporting from deep within major events. He was “on the ground” for the website at the infamous protest in Charlottesville, Va., when…
    Michael Nigro
    Clara Romeo
    Editorial Assistant
    Originally from California, Clara Romeo graduated with honors from Howard University in Washington, D.C. She now works towards her masters in public policy at Georgetown University. She is honored to be a part…
    Clara Romeo
    In this article:
    comments
    More in

    Now you can personalize your Truthdig experience. To bookmark your favorite articles, please create a user profile.

    Personalize your Truthdig experience. Choose authors to follow, bookmark your favorite articles and more.
    Your Truthdig, your way. Access your favorite authors, articles and more.
    or
    or

    A password will be e-mailed to you.

    Statements and opinions expressed in articles and comments are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.