Poor People's Campaign Protests Against Mistreatment of Immigrants (Live Blog)

Activists and civil rights advocates have gathered for the final week of action by the Poor People’s Campaign, an effort to relaunch Martin Luther King Jr.’s fight against poverty, war and income inequality. A press release from the organizers explains the goals behind this week’s actions:

The protests will culminate in a massive march on the U.S. Capitol Saturday led by people from across the country who are affected by President Trump and Congress’ policy violence. Saturday’s protest will launch the next phase of the groundbreaking revival of the 1968 movement started by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and others. Thursday’s protest comes on the anniversary of the 1964 disappearance of civil rights workers James Chaney, Michael Schwerner and David Goodman, whose bodies were found buried in a dam in Philadelphia, Mississippi Aug. 4 of that year. David Goodman, the brother of Andrew Goodman, will join the Poor People’s Campaign protest.

Truthdig correspondents Michael Nigro and Clara Romeo are reporting live from today’s protest at the Capitol:

2:30 p.m. EDT: Michael Nigro reports from the field with a Facebook Live:

2:45 p.m. EDT: Clara Romeo reports that delegates from across the nation have gathered on the National Mall to protest families being separated at the border:

Demonstrators have begun a march to the Capitol:

3 p.m. EDT: Clara Romeo reports that marchers shut down 3rd and Pennsylvania Avenue. The police have created a barrier between the Capitol.