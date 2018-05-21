Poor People's Campaign: Fighting Systemic Racism and Poverty (Live Blog)

Editor’s note: To document the Poor People’s Campaign, Truthdig has launched its first fully reader-funded project. Please help us provide firsthand accounts of this activism by making a donation.

The second week of the Poor People’s Campaign has kicked off in Chicago, Ill., where the theme of the week is, “Linking Systemic Racism and Poverty: Voting Rights, Immigration, Xenophobia, Islamophobia, and the Mistreatment of Indigenous Communities.”

Thousands of activists and civil rights advocates gathered in Washington, D.C., last week for the Poor People’s Campaign, an effort to relaunch Martin Luther King Jr.’s fight against poverty, war and income inequality. May 14 was the first of 40 days of action planned across the nation. The campaign’s goals include federal and state living-wage laws, an end to anti-union and anti-workers’ rights efforts, welfare programs for the poor, equity in education, Medicaid expansion and accessible housing.

With the support of readers who have raised the funds to send Nigro to Chicago, the Truthdig correspondent is reporting live from the first day of action this week. Scroll down to see Truthdig’s live multimedia updates.

10:55 A.M. CDT: The Guardian published a new piece on Monday about the Poor People’s Campaign.

Frustrated by conservative Christians’ focus on culture wars over issues such as abortion and gay marriage, [Rev William] Barber leads an ascendent grassroots movement that is trying to turn the national conversation to what they believe are the core teachings of the Bible: care for the poor, heal the sick, welcome the stranger. The Poor People’s Campaign, a revival of Martin Luther King’s final effort to unite poor Americans across racial lines, last week brought together activists from several faiths, the Women’s March, the labor movement and other liberal organizations to launch 40 days of civil disobedience and protest against inequality, racism, ecological devastation and militarism. As many as 1,000 people were arrested during the first wave. More expect to be held in future. Barber, a co-chair of the campaign, says some conservative faith leaders have “cynically” interpreted the Bible’s teachings to demonize homosexuality, abortion, scientific facts and other religions. They are guilty, he says, of “theological malpractice” and “modern-day heresy”. … The demands of the Poor People’s Campaign are as ambitious as they are progressive. They have called for a repeal of the Republican tax cuts, federal and state minimum wage laws and universal single-payer healthcare. Other proposals also mirror those of politicians like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. “We are surely trying to impact politics,” said Liz Theoharis, a co-chair. “And we are surely trying to make sure that our elected officials take these issues seriously. But this goes far beyond any one election or election year.” Read more.

10:46 A.M. CDT: Demonstrators give an enlarged version of their letter of demands to security at the Mcdonald’s headquarters in Chicago. To see the full letter, read our posts from earlier.

10:35 A.M. CDT: The protest for fair wages continues outside the McDonald’s headquarters in Chicago.

10:15 A.M. CDT: Activists linked white supremacy to corporate greed in a letter addressed to McDonalds’ CEO Steve Easterbrook: