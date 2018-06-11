Poor People's Campaign: Fighting for Labor Rights and Living Wages (Live Blog)

In its fifth week of action, the Poor People’s Campaign is demonstrating in more than thirty cities under the theme “Everybody’s Got the Right to Live: Education, Living Wages, Jobs, Income, Housing.” In previous weeks, the movement has focused on a range of issues, including gun violence, climate change and low wages. As it nears the end of its planned 40 days of action, the group of activists are still going strong across the nation, where Truthdig photojournalist Michael Nigro, supported by our readers, has followed them to document the campaign.

11:16 a.m. PDT: When the press is not free in America, the people cannot be free.

11:07 a.m. PDT: The Jefferson City police arrested Truthdig correspondent Michael Nigro for doing his job as a journalist.

10:57 a.m. PDT: The live stream ended.

10:53 a.m. PDT: This is what democracy looks like. Jefferson City police just arrested Michael Nigro for live streaming the protest in front of the Chamber of Commerce. He is not resisting. They confiscated his photo and video equipment as evidence.

10:50 a.m. PDT:10:48 a.m. PDT: The marchers have arrived at the Chamber of Commerce. The chants are:

“Chamber of Commerce. Chamber of Death.”

“Chamber of Commerce. Chamber of Greed.”

10:31 a.m. PDT: The speaking program of the Jefferson City protest ends, and Poor People’s Campaign activists begin the civil disobedience portion to the day’s action as they march away from the capitol building.

“Are y’all ready?” a man asks the marchers.

“Yeah,” they scream.

Those with gold armbands (those who have gone through civil disobedience training) are in the front of the marching line.

10:27 a.m. PDT Terrance Wise, who has become a voice and face of Poor People’s Campaign, explains the power of protest to effect change in America.

“Women’s rights, civil rights, labor rights. It’s all been done on the backs of people marching the streets,” Wise tells Truthdig correspondent Michael Nigor. “Change happens through protest. It started with the Boston Tea Party and continues today. We need to take our power from the streets to the ballot box.”

10:24 a.m. PDT: Mainstream media is not covering the Poor People’s Campaign protest in Jefferson City. Truthdig correspondent says he has seen no local media affiliates or national outlets on the ground.

10:17 a.m. PDT: There are 40 million low-wage workers in America and 140 million who are impoverished.

According to an MIT study, to support a child in America, a worker needs to make at least $28 an hour. A woman named Fran Marion who works in the fast-food industry tells Michael Nigro that she makes $10.75 an hour.

“Take us seriously,” Marion says of corporate America and the status quo establishment, “or we are going to keep coming out here until you do.”

10:05 a.m. PDT: A woman recites the Langston Hughes poem, “Let America Be America Again.”

Let America be America again.

Let it be the dream it used to be.

Let it be the pioneer on the plain

Seeking a home where he himself is free. (America never was America to me.) Let America be the dream the dreamers dreamed—

Let it be that great strong land of love

Where never kings connive nor tyrants scheme

That any man be crushed by one above. (It never was America to me.) O, let my land be a land where Liberty

Is crowned with no false patriotic wreath,

But opportunity is real, and life is free,

Equality is in the air we breathe. (There’s never been equality for me,

Nor freedom in this “homeland of the free.”) Say, who are you that mumbles in the dark?

And who are you that draws your veil across the stars? I am the poor white, fooled and pushed apart,

I am the Negro bearing slavery’s scars.

I am the red man driven from the land,

I am the immigrant clutching the hope I seek—

And finding only the same old stupid plan

Of dog eat dog, of mighty crush the weak. I am the young man, full of strength and hope,

Tangled in that ancient endless chain

Of profit, power, gain, of grab the land!

Of grab the gold! Of grab the ways of satisfying need!

Of work the men! Of take the pay!

Of owning everything for one’s own greed! I am the farmer, bondsman to the soil.

I am the worker sold to the machine.

I am the Negro, servant to you all.

I am the people, humble, hungry, mean—

Hungry yet today despite the dream.

Beaten yet today—O, Pioneers!

I am the man who never got ahead,

The poorest worker bartered through the years. Yet I’m the one who dreamt our basic dream

In the Old World while still a serf of kings,

Who dreamt a dream so strong, so brave, so true,

That even yet its mighty daring sings

In every brick and stone, in every furrow turned

That’s made America the land it has become.

O, I’m the man who sailed those early seas

In search of what I meant to be my home—

For I’m the one who left dark Ireland’s shore,

And Poland’s plain, and England’s grassy lea,

And torn from Black Africa’s strand I came

To build a “homeland of the free.” The free? Who said the free? Not me?

Surely not me? The millions on relief today?

The millions shot down when we strike?

The millions who have nothing for our pay?

For all the dreams we’ve dreamed

And all the songs we’ve sung

And all the hopes we’ve held

And all the flags we’ve hung,

The millions who have nothing for our pay—

Except the dream that’s almost dead today. O, let America be America again—

The land that never has been yet—

And yet must be—the land where every man is free.

The land that’s mine—the poor man’s, Indian’s, Negro’s, ME—

Who made America,

Whose sweat and blood, whose faith and pain,

Whose hand at the foundry, whose plow in the rain,

Must bring back our mighty dream again. Sure, call me any ugly name you choose—

The steel of freedom does not stain.

From those who live like leeches on the people’s lives,

We must take back our land again,

America! O, yes,

I say it plain,

America never was America to me,

And yet I swear this oath—

America will be! Out of the rack and ruin of our gangster death,

The rape and rot of graft, and stealth, and lies,

We, the people, must redeem

The land, the mines, the plants, the rivers.

The mountains and the endless plain—

All, all the stretch of these great green states—

And make America again!

The poem was first published in Esquire and in the International Worker Order pamphlet “A New Song” in 1938.

10:04 a.m. PDT: Optimism reigns in the Poor People’s Campaign. “I believe that we will win,” says a protester in Jefferson City, Mo. “I know what we will win.”

9:59 a.m. PDT: Has anyone seen George Bailey? According to Michael Nigro, Jefferson City, Mo., or “The Jeff,” has been called “the best small town in America” by travel books and reminds him of Bedford Falls from “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Remember the words of Clarence from the classic Frank Capra film: “No man is a failure who has friends.” The Poor People’s Campaign has a lot of success stories as the campaign looks to build a strong foundation (roots) from the bottom up to grow into a movement that can change American.

9:57 a.m. PDT: The protesters have stopped in front of the Missouri Capitol to kick off the speaking portion of the protest. The focus, a rabbi explains, is on love and compassion.

Love for the workers. The ones who courageously share their stories.

Love for those who have lost their lives in the struggle.

Love for immigrants, Dreamers and undocumented.

We come together in love. All colors and creeds.

9:54 a.m. PDT: Marchers have started a chant as they walk toward the Missouri state Capitol building: Hey, hey, ho, ho. The poverty wages have got to go.

9:53 a.m. PDT: The temperature is about 91 degrees in Jefferson City.

9:49 a.m. PDT: About 450 people are participating in Monday’s protest in Jefferson City.

Since the Poor People’s Campaign started on May 14, there have been 1,100 arrests. That number will increase. Jefferson City police have made their two arrests of the day. The women did not expect to be arrested. Because they were not wearing a yellow arm band, they did not plan to participate in civil acts of disobedience. Both women had confused looks on their faces as police officers handcuffed them.

About 100 people went through civil disobedience training before the protest in Jefferson City, and they are wearing yellow arm bands. They are prepared to be arrested.

9:48 a.m. PDT: A Jefferson City police officer just warned Truthdig correspondent Michael Nigro that he will be arrested if the officer sees him in the street again.

9:45 a.m. PDT: Truthdig correspondent has begun his live stream in Jefferson City, Mo. You can watch below or follow on Truthdig’s Facebook page.

