Poor People's Campaign Continues Strong in North Carolina (Live Blog)
Editor’s note: To document the Poor People’s Campaign, Truthdig has launched a reader-funded project. Please help us provide firsthand accounts of this activism by making a donation.
Activists and civil rights advocates have gathered for the third week of action from the Poor People’s Campaign, an effort to relaunch Martin Luther King Jr.’s fight against poverty, war and income inequality. The campaign’s goals include federal and state living-wage laws, an end to anti-union and anti-workers’ rights efforts, welfare programs for the poor, equity in education, Medicaid expansion and accessible housing.
Truthdig correspondent Michael Nigro is reporting from North Carolina. Scroll down to see Truthdig’s live multimedia updates.
12 p.m. PDT: A satellite protest, focusing on the war economy, is happening at the New York State Capitol:
“I’m glad that we’ve got ‘Ain’t gonna Study War No More’ down, and I hope the people passing through here will get it too.” Rev Claudia De la Cruz #PoorPeoplesCampaign pic.twitter.com/Uxv8T6qeqA
— Kairos Center (@Kairos_Center) May 29, 2018
11:40 a.m. PDT: The protestors unite in song, singing “Somebody’s taking our freedom and we won’t be silent anymore.”
Theomusicologist leads the #PoorPeoplesCampaign in song. “Somebody’s taking our freedom and we won’t be silent anymore.” #40DaysofAction pic.twitter.com/hvclhC8Z9x
— Poor People’s Campaign (@UniteThePoor) May 29, 2018
11:20 a.m. PDT: Michael Nigro leads a Facebook Live from the ground:
n
11:00 a.m. PDT: Michael Nigro reports from the ground:
Truthdig correspondent @Nigrotime is on the ground in North Carolina for the third week of action with the #PoorPeoplesCampaign @UniteThePoor @RevDrBarber @liztheo @fightfor15: pic.twitter.com/lIFJjtqVu0
— Truthdig (@Truthdig) May 29, 2018