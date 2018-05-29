Subscribe

Truthdig: Expert Reporting, Current News, Provocative Columnists

Disclaimer: Please read.

Follow us

Truthdig: Expert Reporting, Current News, Provocative Columnists

Welcome

Poor People's Campaign Continues Strong in North Carolina (Live Blog)

comments
(Michael Nigro)

Editor’s note: To document the Poor People’s CampaignTruthdig has launched a reader-funded project. Please help us provide firsthand accounts of this activism by making a donation.

Activists and civil rights advocates have gathered for the third week of action from the Poor People’s Campaign, an effort to relaunch Martin Luther King Jr.’s fight against poverty, war and income inequality. The campaign’s goals include federal and state living-wage laws, an end to anti-union and anti-workers’ rights efforts, welfare programs for the poor, equity in education, Medicaid expansion and accessible housing.

Truthdig correspondent Michael Nigro is reporting from North Carolina. Scroll down to see Truthdig’s live multimedia updates.

12 p.m. PDT: A satellite protest, focusing on the war economy, is happening at the New York State Capitol:

Advertisement

11:40 a.m. PDT: The protestors unite in song, singing “Somebody’s taking our freedom and we won’t be silent anymore.”

11:20 a.m. PDT: Michael Nigro leads a Facebook Live from the ground:

n

11:00 a.m. PDT: Michael Nigro reports from the ground:

Emily Wells
​Emily Wells is an Ear to the Ground blogger at Truthdig. As a journalist, she began as a crime reporter at the Pulitzer-winning daily newspaper, The Press-Enterprise...
Emily Wells
Michael Nigro
Contributor
Michael Nigro is a leading photojournalist for Truthdig, known for his reporting from deep within major events. He was “on the ground” for the website at the infamous protest in Charlottesville, Va., when…
Michael Nigro
In this article:
comments
More in

Now you can personalize your Truthdig experience. To bookmark your favorite articles, please create a user profile.

Personalize your Truthdig experience. Choose authors to follow, bookmark your favorite articles and more.
Your Truthdig, your way. Access your favorite authors, articles and more.
or
or

A password will be e-mailed to you.

Statements and opinions expressed in articles and comments are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.