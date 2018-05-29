Poor People's Campaign Continues Strong in North Carolina (Live Blog)

Editor’s note: To document the Poor People’s Campaign, Truthdig has launched a reader-funded project. Please help us provide firsthand accounts of this activism by making a donation.

Activists and civil rights advocates have gathered for the third week of action from the Poor People’s Campaign, an effort to relaunch Martin Luther King Jr.’s fight against poverty, war and income inequality. The campaign’s goals include federal and state living-wage laws, an end to anti-union and anti-workers’ rights efforts, welfare programs for the poor, equity in education, Medicaid expansion and accessible housing.