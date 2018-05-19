Subscribe

Truthdig: Expert Reporting, Current News, Provocative Columnists

Disclaimer: Please read.

Follow us

Truthdig: Expert Reporting, Current News, Provocative Columnists

Welcome

TD originals

Parkland Students Give Moving Response to Santa Fe Shooting

comments
(Image via Twitter)

After ten people were reportedly killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas today, students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fl., among them the student survivors of the mass shooting there in February, have reacted with grief and continued calls to fight for sensible gun control in America.

Some of the Parkland students who survived the February massacre, in which 17 people were killed, have since become prominent voices in gun reform advocacy. They have released a policy platform, appeared on the cover of Time, and founded March for Our Lives, a massive nationwide anti-gun violence protest.

“I should be celebrating my last day of high school, but instead my heart is broken to hear of the tragedy at Santa Fe,” Delaney Tarr, a senior at Stoneman Douglas, wrote on Twitter.

“Santa Fe High, you didn’t deserve this,” wrote Emma Gonzales, a Parkland survivor who has been a leading voice in calling for gun control. “You deserve peace all your lives, not just after a tombstone saying that is put over you. You deserve more than Thoughts and Prayers, and after supporting us by walking out we will be there to support you by raising up your voices.”


Indeed, Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn said exactly that after the shooting, according to CNN: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those injured and killed.” But in a statement on Twitter, Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings told Congress to “spare us your thoughts and prayers and do your job.”

Other Parkland students tweeted:

Truthdig has launched a reader-funded project—its first ever—to document the Poor People’s Campaign. Please help us by making a donation.

Emily Wells
​Emily Wells is an Ear to the Ground blogger at Truthdig. As a journalist, she began as a crime reporter at the Pulitzer-winning daily newspaper, The Press-Enterprise...
Emily Wells
In this article:
comments
More in

Now you can personalize your Truthdig experience. To bookmark your favorite articles, please create a user profile.

Personalize your Truthdig experience. Choose authors to follow, bookmark your favorite articles and more.
Your Truthdig, your way. Access your favorite authors, articles and more.
or
or

A password will be e-mailed to you.

Statements and opinions expressed in articles and comments are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.