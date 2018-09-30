Palestinians Mourn Two Children Killed by Israelis in Gaza

After Israeli snipers massacred seven Palestinians—including two young children—and injured over 500 during protests against Israel’s brutal occupation on Friday, thousands of Gazans on Saturday attended funerals for those who were killed and demanded justice from the international community.

Among those killed by Israeli forces on Friday were 11-year-old Naser Azmi Musbeh and 14-year-old Mohammed Naif al-Houm.

Nasir Azmi Musbah, 11, shot in the head, and Muhammad Nayif Yusif al-Hawm, 14, shot in the chest, were among 7 killed by Israeli snipers in Gaza on Friday — the bloodiest day since 14 May when Israel killed 60 people https://t.co/yNRxMoqmuU pic.twitter.com/5kY5KQrim5 — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) September 29, 2018

Students in Gaza mourn their 12-year-old friend, Naser, who was shot dead in the head yesterday by israeli snipers at #Gaza borders. pic.twitter.com/FmoNDcFRiP — Muhammad Smiry | Gaza (@MuhammadSmiry) September 29, 2018

As Middle East Eye reported: “At least 509 were injured, three of them in serious condition. According to Ashraf al-Qidra, the spokesperson of the health ministry, four paramedics, four journalists, and 90 children were injured by live ammunition.”

(Note: While the following video states Musbeh was 12 years old—the age initially given by the Gaza Health Ministry—Musbeh’s family told the Associated Press that his date of birth was Dec. 29, 2006.)

Seven Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces on Friday during ongoing protests on the Gaza-Israel border. Two of them were young boys aged 12 and 14 years old pic.twitter.com/ftihYTB9fA — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) September 29, 2018

Friday was reportedly the deadliest day of anti-occupation demonstrations since May, when Israeli forces killed 60 Gazans and injured thousands more.

As Common Dreams reported, the United Nations Human Rights Council voted overwhelmingly in May to dispatch war crimes investigators to probe Israel’s ongoing massacre of innocent Palestinians.

“Israel’s use of deadly force against unarmed protesters on Friday is characteristic of its actions throughout the Great March of Return, during which more than 150 Palestinians have been killed, including 31 children, three persons with disabilities, three paramedics and two journalists,” Maureen Clare Murphy of Electronic Intifada noted on Saturday.

“More than 10,000 have been injured and required hospitalization, around half of them wounded by live fire,” Murphy added. “There have been 77 cases of injuries requiring amputation, among them 14 children and one woman. Twelve patients have been paralyzed due to spinal cord injury and two of them have died.”