Subscribe

Truthdig: Expert Reporting, Current News, Provocative Columnists

Disclaimer: Please read.

Follow us

Truthdig: Expert Reporting, Current News, Provocative Columnists

Welcome

News

Oakland Teachers to Start Strike Thursday

comments

OAKLAND, Calif. — Teachers in Oakland, California, plan to raise picket signs Thursday in the country’s latest strike by educators over classroom conditions and pay.

The city’s 3,000 teachers are demanding a 12 percent retroactive raise covering 2017 to 2020 to compensate for what they say are among the lowest salaries for public school teachers in the exorbitantly expensive San Francisco Bay Area.

They also want the district to hire more counselors to support students and more full-time nurses.

The walkout will affect 36,000 students at 86 schools.

The Oakland Educators Association called for the strike Wednesday after rejecting a proposal from the district for a 7 percent raise over four years and a one-time 1.5 percent bonus.

JOCELYN GECKER / The Associated Press
In this article:
comments
More in

Now you can personalize your Truthdig experience. To bookmark your favorite articles, please create a user profile.

Personalize your Truthdig experience. Choose authors to follow, bookmark your favorite articles and more.
Your Truthdig, your way. Access your favorite authors, articles and more.
or
or

A password will be e-mailed to you.

Statements and opinions expressed in articles and comments are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.