NYT Story On Pro-Trump Women Features Convicted Scammer

A recent New York Times piece on women who support Trump includes reporting by four different journalists, but it fails to disclose the criminal record of one of the people featured.

The article profiles several women who support the president, although it notes that “warmth toward the president is decidedly a minority view among women around the country” and that “women disproportionately opposed Mr. Trump’s election two years ago, and have turned against him in even greater numbers since.”

In 2015, Rachell Marks, a Montana woman who told the Times about her “love” for Trump, was found guilty of befriending two elderly men and then stealing money from them. She was sentenced to 10 years of probation on two counts of felony deceptive practices and one count of felony exploitation of an older person. The court ordered her to not have contact with elderly people. She paid more than $36,000 in restitution to the men and more than $1,100 in restitution to American Express.

“I have an infatuation and a love for this man that’s not normal,” she told the Times. “I give the highest respect when people are telling the truth and giving their political power. If anything, I have a deeper respect now.”

In 2012 and 2013, Marks tricked two men into giving her their credit card information. In one case, she asked for a 91-year-old man’s credit card number to purchase new glasses and promised she would later pay him back $200, according to court documents. She then purchased a variety of items, including a fur coat, sunglasses, pearl earrings and a rug.

She also befriended a 77-year-old man and asked for his credit card for money to start a business and persuaded him to transfer money into her bank account for fake medical expenses. According to reports, she tricked him into co-signing a $12,500 car loan. He said she stole $33,230 from him in a four-month period.

She was photographed at a Trump rally this year, sporting what appears to be her signature look of sunglasses and a fur coat.